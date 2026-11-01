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Traditions of creation: a nationwide contribution to greening the homeland

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

For over two decades, Turkmenistan has conducted biannual large-scale tree-planting campaigns every spring and autumn. These initiatives, which involve government officials, diplomatic representatives, and students, are aimed at creating man-made forests and green belts around Ashgabat, the foothills of the Kopetdag Mountains, and across the various velayats (provinces).

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Infrastructure and Technical Implementation

The expansion of these green zones is managed under the National Forest Program of Turkmenistan. According to state reports, the approach to planting has shifted from traditional methods to a science-based system to better suit the arid climate. This include the use of specialized nurseries to select climate-adapted species and the installation of drip irrigation systems to reduce water consumption.

These environmental practices are integrated into new urban developments, such as the city of Arkadag, where ecological planning is a core component of the "smart city" design.

Environmental Objectives

The primary purpose of these forest-park belts is to provide a physical barrier against hot, dry winds and to lower summer temperatures in residential areas. The state describes these efforts as a means of enhancing regional biodiversity and contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals regarding the greening of arid zones.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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