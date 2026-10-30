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Police arrest domestic worker in Singapore after father finds explicit videos of children

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A domestic worker in Singapore has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually abusing three young children under her care and transmitting obscene material of them to her husband. The case highlights the specific vulnerabilities of non-verbal children with disabilities and the mechanisms by which such abuse can remain undetected until external intervention occurs.

Child helper
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Child helper

Eligibility for Care and the Breach of Trust

The central mechanism of the offence involved a position of trust within a private household, where the caregiver had direct, unsupervised access to the children. The victims included a one-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl, and a four-year-old boy who is non-verbal due to autism. The court noted that the four-year-old was wholly dependent on the offender and unable to verbally communicate the acts of abuse, creating a significant barrier to immediate reporting from the victim's side.

District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz described the incident as a "profound betrayal of trust.” The 29-year-old Indonesian woman, who was employed in January 2026, admitted to two counts of ill-treating a child and one count of electronically transmitting obscene materials. She pleaded guilty before the court, with the sentencing handed down on October 30, 2026.

Service Mechanism and Discovery

The discovery of the abuse relied not on the children's ability to report, but on a suspicion raised by the children's father. The worker claimed to be unwell, prompting the father to call paramedics. When medical professionals found her vital signs were normal, the father suspected malingering. He subsequently checked her phone, where he found the materials. This illustrates a practical condition where detection depends on the vigilance of a parent rather than an institutional safeguard or the child's capacity for self-advocacy.

Police arrested the woman on March 14, 2026. According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Riasudeen, between February and March of that year, the worker sent four photos and videos of the boys to her husband in Indonesia via WhatsApp. The prosecution stated that she committed these acts to show her husband how "mischievous” she found them.

Evidence of Injury and Legal Process

The specific acts of abuse included punching the four-year-old's head multiple times in a bathroom in early February. When the boy covered his head with his hands to protect himself, the worker removed them and continued hitting him. In March, she also kicked his head, causing him to stumble and cry. The DPP noted these offences were committed because the worker was feeling tired and frustrated with caring for the child, who is non-verbal.

The one-year-old brother was also subjected to abuse, including having his cheeks squeezed, nose pinched, and water sprayed directly into his face during bathing. The seven-year-old sister was also featured in obscene videos taken by the worker.

In defense, lawyer Ariffin Sha, appointed under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, stated that the worker had requested a job transfer twice and that a report from the Institute of Mental Health indicated she was feeling stressed at the time. However, these factors did not alter the severity of the sentence for the electronic transmission of child sexual abuse material and the physical ill-treatment of the children.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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