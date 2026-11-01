World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action

World » Asia » Singapore

A public awareness exhibition titled "The Most Expensive Words" has been established at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Centre for Lifelong Education to bridge the gap between the prevalence of financial scams and the public's ability to recognize social engineering hooks. By utilizing calligraphy to display common scam phrases alongside their associated financial losses, the initiative seeks to transform abstract warnings into visible, evidence-based red flags.

Выставка
Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента культурного наследия города Москвы
Выставка

Institutional mechanism for risk recognition

The exhibition, launched by Maybank Singapore, operates as a community-based intervention designed to increase the immediate recognition of fraudulent lures. The mechanism involves pairing specific phrases-such as "Your bank seeks your assistance" and "High returns, zero risk"-with precise data on the financial impact of these ruses. This approach aims to trigger a pause in decision-making before a user authorizes a fund transfer.

Evidence of financial vulnerability

The scale of the intervention is driven by systemic losses in Singapore, which have exceeded $4 billion since 2019. Data integrated into the exhibit highlights the specific costs associated with different scam typologies in 2025: government official impersonation scams resulted in losses over $242 million, while investment scams accounted for more than $336 million.

Shift toward social engineering

The necessity for this community-focused education is underscored by a shift in how scammers access funds. In the first half of 2026, 16,821 cases were reported with total losses of $410.6 million. Evidence shows that eight in ten victims did not lose money through technical breaches of their bank accounts, but were instead manipulated into voluntarily handing over funds through social engineering. This trend indicates that the primary barrier to financial security is not necessarily technical system failure, but the psychological manipulation of the user.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Venezuelan Oil Surge: Shipments to the US Hit Record Highs

Venezuela has exported 136.7 million barrels of crude oil to the U. S. since the start of 2026, exceeding combined 2024 and 2025 totals. Recent weekly shipments reached 618,000 barrels per day, driven by a 236% surge in domestic production and holding the position of the second-largest U. S. crude supplier for 27 consecutive weeks.

Venezuelan Oil Surge: Shipments to the US Hit Record Highs
From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov
From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov
Kazakhstan Proposes Russia Join Organization of Turkic States via Observer Status
Switzerland Opens Diplomatic Mission in Pyongyang for First Time Since 1974
November Pest Control: Prune Aphid Eggs, Dig Mite Soil Before Freeze Marina Lebedeva From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov Andrey Mihayloff Sausage Dough Texture: 5 Structural Outcomes Based on Dough State Alexander Shtorm
How 15-Hour Tanker Delay Triggered Bali's Fuel Collapse, Stranding Tourists at Airports
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Last materials
Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action
Central Asia Power Gap: Why Grid Upgrades Outweigh New Plants
Massive production shifts in China: Manufacturing giants abandon old growth models
November Pest Control: Prune Aphid Eggs, Dig Mite Soil Before Freeze
Traditions of creation: a nationwide contribution to greening the homeland
Lilies: Why Cats Are the Only Ones at Risk of Kidney Failure
Why Tight Rodent Mesh Can Kill Young Fruit Trees
Wa. Secretary of State Rejects DOJ List of Alleged Noncitizens as Unreliable
Alaska Governor Directs Investigation Into Senate Ballot Name Conflict
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.