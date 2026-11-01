Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action

A public awareness exhibition titled "The Most Expensive Words" has been established at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Centre for Lifelong Education to bridge the gap between the prevalence of financial scams and the public's ability to recognize social engineering hooks. By utilizing calligraphy to display common scam phrases alongside their associated financial losses, the initiative seeks to transform abstract warnings into visible, evidence-based red flags.
The exhibition, launched by Maybank Singapore, operates as a community-based intervention designed to increase the immediate recognition of fraudulent lures. The mechanism involves pairing specific phrases-such as "Your bank seeks your assistance" and "High returns, zero risk"-with precise data on the financial impact of these ruses. This approach aims to trigger a pause in decision-making before a user authorizes a fund transfer.
The scale of the intervention is driven by systemic losses in Singapore, which have exceeded $4 billion since 2019. Data integrated into the exhibit highlights the specific costs associated with different scam typologies in 2025: government official impersonation scams resulted in losses over $242 million, while investment scams accounted for more than $336 million.
The necessity for this community-focused education is underscored by a shift in how scammers access funds. In the first half of 2026, 16,821 cases were reported with total losses of $410.6 million. Evidence shows that eight in ten victims did not lose money through technical breaches of their bank accounts, but were instead manipulated into voluntarily handing over funds through social engineering. This trend indicates that the primary barrier to financial security is not necessarily technical system failure, but the psychological manipulation of the user.
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