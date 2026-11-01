Massive production shifts in China: Manufacturing giants abandon old growth models

Singapore firms expanding into the Chinese market are shifting their focus toward smart technology, advanced manufacturing, and the green economy to navigate a complex environment marked by a prolonged property slump and cautious consumer spending. According to Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), these sectors offer the most viable path for growth, leveraging China's manufacturing network and supply chains as a base for international scaling.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Breshuk (Брещук Сергей Евгеньевич), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Chinatown in Singapore

The scale of the industrial automation market highlights the specific opportunity for high-tech providers. In 2025, China installed 354,000 industrial robots, representing approximately 60 per cent of all global installations. For a company like Xnergy, which provides contactless charging solutions for autonomous robots, this volume allows for the development of universal charging standards across different brands. Having entered the market in 2021, the firm now aims to increase its annual production of chargers by up to 100 times to meet the demand of vast robotic fleets in warehouses and factories.

Sustainability and Infrastructure Shifts

The transition toward a lower-carbon economy is now a structural driver, codified in China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and the national goal to peak carbon emissions before 2030. This shift has moved the market from one purely driven by policy to a hybrid model where regulatory support coincides with a commercial demand for energy-efficient infrastructure.

SP Group is operationalizing this shift by expanding its district cooling network in Guangzhou Knowledge City. The project covers an initial phase of 80 hectares, including a system for a 53-storey tower that provides both cooling and heating. The company intends to triple its capacity across China by 2030, specifically targeting the industrial and healthcare sectors, including the semiconductor supply chains fueling the artificial intelligence boom.

Economic Scale and Risk

With a 2025 economy valued at approximately US$20 trillion and an annual growth rate of around 5 per cent, China adds roughly US$1 trillion in economic output each year. However, EnterpriseSG notes that this does not equate to easy entry. The ability for a Singaporean firm to succeed depends on its specific value proposition in advanced manufacturing, biomedical sciences, or sustainability, rather than general market presence. Firms are advised to utilize China as a manufacturing hub to lower costs and refine products before exporting them to Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, or the United States.