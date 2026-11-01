Wa. Secretary of State Rejects DOJ List of Alleged Noncitizens as Unreliable

Steve Hobbs, the Washington state secretary of state, formally notified the U. S. Department of Justice on Wednesday that a list of 400 individuals the federal government alleges are noncitizens registered to vote in the state is "not reliable" and includes many U. S. citizens. This response directly addresses a letter sent by federal prosecutors on Monday, which demanded that ballots from these specific individuals be set aside and excluded from the count pending verification of their citizenship status.

Institutional Authority and Procedural Conflict

The conflict centers on the interpretation of election administration authority versus federal enforcement requests ahead of the November 3 elections. Prosecutors Neil Floyd and Pete Serrano established a 48-hour deadline for Hobbs to review the list and direct election workers to withhold the ballots. The prosecutors asserted that many on the list are lawful permanent residents who hold legal immigration status but lack the U. S. citizenship required for federal voting eligibility. They warned that if the state did not comply, the federal government would seek emergency judicial relief.

Hobbs rejected the premise of the federal demand, arguing that the list lacks the necessary verification to support such an action. He stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that a "significant number" of the named individuals are either not currently registered, have inactive registrations, or are confirmed U. S. citizens. Hobbs characterized the federal list as "unverified" and warned that it is likely unlawful for election officials to discard the ballots of registered voters without individualized proof of ineligibility. "Without individualized proof of ineligibility, it would be both irresponsible and illegal for election officials to decline to process a registered voter's ballot," Hobbs wrote.

Implementation Mechanisms and Data Integrity

The secretary of state identified specific procedural deficiencies in how the Justice Department generated and transmitted the data. Hobbs noted that the list was provided as a PDF document containing a printed spreadsheet that lacked standard fields necessary for effective record review, such as voter ID numbers or addresses. He also pointed out the presence of duplicate entries, describing the list as having been "created in a rushed manner." Furthermore, Hobbs cited the administration's failure to disclose the source of the data or the methodology used to compile it.

This dispute in Washington follows a parallel legal challenge in California, where the Justice Department sought a temporary order to segregate ballots from approximately 20,000 alleged noncitizens. On Wednesday night, Judge David Carter of the federal court in California denied the request, citing concerns about the reliability of the government's identification process. The judge ruled that depriving individuals of voting rights based on "unfounded allegations stemming from a procedure rife with uncertainty and errors" violates constitutional protections. As of Thursday afternoon, no lawsuit had been filed in Washington state in response to Hobbs's rejection of the federal demand.