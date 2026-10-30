Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia from his position as the top Army general overseeing strategic planning at the Pentagon. According to officials who are not authorized to speak publicly, the dismissal follows an investigation into the alleged leak of classified information regarding military operations in Iran and Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Pete Hegseth (52251960413)

The Pentagon confirmed the existence of a probe into the release of classified data, stating that the matter has been referred to the Justice Department for possible legal action. The statement noted that the Air Force Office of Special Investigations oversaw the inquiry. While the statement did not name the individual involved, NPR identified the subject as General Sylvia, whose role encompasses broad strategic planning, policy development, and long-term assessment rather than direct command of current combat operations in the region.

Institutional Mechanism and Precedent

This action is part of a broader pattern of leadership turnover within the Department of Defense. Hegseth has dismissed approximately two dozen senior officers, some due to disagreements over the deployment of U. S. troops on American streets and others perceived as aligned with former Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley. The current removal is framed by the administration as a response to security breaches, echoing a 2025 finding by the Pentagon Inspector General. In that earlier instance, the Inspector General determined that Secretary Hegseth transmitted secret information about aircraft launch times and strike coordinates to unauthorized individuals via a Signal chat.

General Sylvia, a West Point graduate and former commander of the 101st Airborne Division, holds numerous combat decorations, including a Purple Heart and six Bronze Star medals. His departure occurs while the U. S. maintains active military engagement in the region, though operational command remains with Central Command and regional air and naval forces.

Legislative and Political Context

The dismissal has prompted scrutiny from Congress, where lawmakers are reportedly considering language for the defense bill that would prohibit the firing of military personnel without first notifying legislators. This legislative interest coincides with reports of strained communication channels between the Pentagon and Capitol Hill, with staff on both sides indicating limited access to information on military matters since the Secretary stopped holding public press briefings in early May.