Network of 37 Websites Optimized for ChatGPT to Promote Democratic Candidates in Local Races

A network of 37 websites, some posing as local news outlets, has been identified promoting Democratic candidates in competitive U. S. House and local races. The operation utilizes technical optimizations to ensure its content is indexed and cited by AI chatbots, specifically OpenAI's ChatGPT, effectively turning AI-generated summaries into a vehicle for stealth political advertising.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use ChatGPT и OpenAI

Mechanism of Influence

The network employs several technical instruments to maximize its visibility to Large Language Models (LLMs). All sites explicitly allow AI crawlers to scrape their data-a practice many legitimate news organizations avoid to protect revenue. Furthermore, the sites include llms.txt files, a rare plain-text format that streamlines how AI models ingest and summarize content. The articles themselves are often structured as question-and-answer pairs, mimicking the natural language patterns that chatbots prefer when synthesizing answers for users.

Institutional Impact and AI Responses

The practical effect of this strategy is a variation in how different AI platforms handle unverified political content. In a series of tests conducted by NPR, ChatGPT cited the network's "local news" sites in approximately half of the responses regarding specific congressional races, sometimes attributing policy leadership to candidates based solely on these sites. The risk is most acute in "data voids"-downballot races with minimal credible reporting-where chatbots are more likely to rely on the only available online sources, regardless of their authenticity.

In contrast, Google's ecosystem showed a different institutional response. Google search did not surface the sites on first-page results, and Gemini did not cite them in the tested queries. Google stated that it detected a policy violation and took action to block the content, citing its ranking systems' design to filter spam and abuse.

Operational Scope

The network's scale indicates a coordinated effort rather than independent local initiatives. All 37 websites were registered on September 15, with the majority created within an eight-minute window. The operator deployed a tiered structure: 10 sites posing as local news, 10 dedicated opinion sites, and several state and national-level roundup sites. While the content links to legitimate voting records and mainstream sources to build a veneer of credibility, the framing remains exclusively partisan, focusing on the strengths of Democratic candidates and the political liabilities of their opponents.

OpenAI has stated that its search tools cite a range of sources to allow users to make their own judgments, though the company noted it takes action to improve model responses when specific issues are flagged.