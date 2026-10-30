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Binance confirms $6.36 billion theft attributed to North Korean group TraderTraitor

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Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, confirmed that deposits were unaffected while withdrawals remained suspended, with a full coverage of user losses guaranteed despite an attacker moving approximately $6.36 billion out of its wallets across ten blockchains. The exchange stated that withdrawals are expected to resume within a day or two, while blockchain intelligence firm TRM attributed the incident to TraderTraitor, a North Korean hacking unit, with high confidence. TRM noted that the majority of the funds were exfiltrated in about 20 minutes, establishing this as the largest recorded cryptocurrency theft.

Binance
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Binance

Attribution and Forensic Analysis

TRM published an analysis on Thursday identifying the attacker as TraderTraitor, citing specific features that match previous North Korea-linked heists, including the $1.5 billion hack on Bybit in February of the previous year, for which the FBI attributed responsibility to the same group. Chainalysis, another blockchain analysis company, independently assessed that the Binance hack was likely executed by the same DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) group. Binance initially suggested an initial investigation pointed to a compromised laptop, but subsequent probes uncovered additional "points of breach." The exchange stated it worked with blockchain partners to freeze roughly $3 billion in affected assets and is collaborating with law enforcement to identify the perpetrators.

Financial Exposure and Governance

The incident raises specific questions regarding access controls, according to Kok Tin Gan, cofounder and CEO of cybersecurity firm NyxLab. Gan stated that the attack signature suggests the attacker utilized a never-expiring, full-access token to a Binance hot wallet, which holds users' private keys connected to the internet. In response, Binance stated on social media that it found no evidence of a wallet private key leak and pledged to release more technical details upon completion of its investigation. Changpeng Zhao, who founded Binance in 2017 and stepped down as CEO in 2023 after pleading guilty to a felony related to failing to prevent money laundering, posted that user funds are safe. Although he no longer manages the company, Zhao stated that as a shareholder, he expects all user funds to be fully covered following his 2025 presidential pardon.

North Korean Financial Incentives

Experts indicate that North Korea engages in cryptocurrency hacking and other illicit cyber activities to generate foreign currency, supporting its economy and nuclear program amidst strict U. N. sanctions. In December 2022, South Korea's spy agency estimated that North Korean hackers had stolen approximately $1.1 billion (1.5 trillion won) in virtual assets over the preceding five years, with more than half of that amount stolen in 2022 alone. The agency assessed North Korea's capacity to steal digital assets as among the best in the world.

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