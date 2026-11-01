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VA home loan payment hikes hit over 15,000 veterans after VASP termination

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More than 15,000 military veterans saw their monthly mortgage payments increase by at least $150 after the Trump administration terminated a key Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) home loan program. For over 700 veterans, the monthly cost of keeping their homes jumped by $1,000 or more.

The Impact of VASP Termination

The financial shift followed the May 1, 2025, closure of the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program. Previously, VASP allowed veterans facing financial hardship to roll missed payments into a new mortgage with a low 2.5% interest rate, preventing the need for high-cost loan modifications in a rising rate environment.

Without VASP, veterans falling behind on payments were left with few alternatives to foreclosure. Data obtained by NPR shows that 63% of veterans who underwent loan modifications experienced a payment increase. In contrast, only 2% of borrowers with loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac saw payments rise during similar modifications.

From Low Interest to Modified Debt

The transition from a protected program to standard market modifications has fundamentally altered the cost of homeownership for distressed veterans. For example, Army veteran Scott Boyd saw his interest rate jump from 2.75% to 6.75%, increasing his monthly payment by $1,181. His loan term was simultaneously extended to 40 years, shifting his payment structure so that more than 90% of his monthly installment now covers interest rather than principal.

Policy Gaps and Foreclosure Risks

The termination of VASP occurred before a replacement was operational. While Congress passed a bill for the VA Partial Claim Program (PCP)-which allows missed payments to be moved to the end of the loan term to preserve the original interest rate-the VA took 13 months to announce its details in June 2026. Most mortgage companies were given an additional 180 days to implement the program, with a deadline of November 28.

Housing policy experts and the Housing Policy Council warned that ending VASP without an immediate alternative would make re-default a mathematical certainty for many. Consequently, foreclosures on VA loans reached a 10-year high following the program's closure. The VA maintains that the VASP program was terminated because it put the broader home loan program at risk, asserting that veterans must generally be able to maintain their mortgage payments.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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