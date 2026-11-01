Silence in corridors of power: Major shift in federal staffing alters national security

A report commissioned by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, details the removal of specific institutional mechanisms designed to advance women's roles in U. S. national security and diplomacy. The document contrasts the current administration's operational framework with the structures established during the previous administration, highlighting shifts in staffing authority and program implementation within the State and Defense Departments.

The core institutional finding is the reduction in the number of women holding confirmed senior positions. The report states that women currently occupy 17.4% of Cabinet and Cabinet-level positions, a figure lower than the 52% recorded during the Biden administration. Within the Department of Defense, only eight of 201 candidates for senior military posts this year were women, representing a 4% share that falls below the previous decade's average. Additionally, no women currently serve as active-duty four-star officers.

Diplomatic Appointments and Foreign Service Structure

The analysis identifies a change in the demographic composition of the senior diplomatic corps. When the current administration took office in 2025, nearly half of Senate-confirmed U. S. ambassadors were women. The report finds that fewer than 25 diplomatic missions worldwide are now led by female ambassadors. These figures exist alongside widespread vacancies; the American Foreign Service Association reports that 93 of 196 ambassadorships remain unfilled. Regarding nominations to the State Department, women account for 35, or 17%, of the 206 Trump nominees to date, compared to 26% during the same period of the first Trump administration and nearly half of nominees during the first two years of the Biden administration.

Reversal of Statutory Programs

The report documents the dismantling of offices and programs that were previously integrated into federal strategy. In 2017, President Trump signed the bipartisan Women, Peace and Security Act, which mandated federal strategies to bolster women's participation in conflict prevention and peace efforts. Although then-Sen. Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, co-sponsored the law and praised it in April 2025, the current administration has ended the program inside the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on social media in 2025 that he had ended the initiative, describing it as a program that overburdened commanders. A Democratic congressional aide noted that the Act includes minimum statutory requirements for training military personnel and participating in congressional oversight, which remain unmet. Democrats on the committee said the administration has not utilized the $112 million Congress passed for implementing the strategy for fiscal year 2026.

Similarly, the 2019 global women's economic development initiative, which aimed to improve economic opportunities for 50 million women in developing countries, has been affected by the termination of aid programs. The report notes that the administration terminated 86% of U. S. Agency for International Development awards involving maternal and child health. This action potentially disrupts care for as many as 16.8 million pregnant women annually. In Afghanistan, the report cites the closure of roughly 800 health clinics following U. S. aid cuts, with the United Nations projecting 1,200 additional maternal deaths by 2028.

Institutional Responses and Operational Changes

State Department officials have reorganized the department's approach to these issues. Principal deputy spokeswoman Paloma Chacon stated that the department ended what it considers discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring practices and is prioritizing merit in Foreign Service appointments. In May 2025, Secretary Rubio told lawmakers that the functions of the former Office of Global Women's Issues would be transferred to regional bureaus. However, a Democratic aide told CBS News that State Department officials have been unable to explain how that transfer is working in practice, with regional bureau officials unable to identify who is responsible for implementing the initiatives. A senior State Department official responded that regional teams are overseeing foreign assistance programs, including those benefiting women and children, but did not identify the specific individuals who assumed responsibility for the functions previously held by the dedicated office. The White House defended the administration's record by pointing to domestic policies, such as the expansion of the child tax credit and the creation of the Trump Accounts child savings program, while noting that senior women like Susie Wiles hold top positions including Chief of Staff.