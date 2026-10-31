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New Zealand's South Port adds 4,000 sqm dairy storage to support record $16.1m profit

World » Oceania » New Zealand

South Port, the operator of New Zealand's southernmost port at Bluff, has expanded its warehousing infrastructure to accommodate the surge in dairy exports. The company purchased the former Southland Coolstores site and redeveloped it into the Bluff Freight Centre, adding 4,000 square metres of storage capacity meeting dairy standards. This expansion directly supports the region's trade flows, which have been bolstered by New Zealand's dairy industry reaching a record export value of $28.8 billion for the year ended June.

Milk cans on the farm
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Milk cans on the farm

The port's financial performance reflects the volume-driven growth in the Southland supply chain. Total cargo volumes rose 11.5% to a record 3.96 million tonnes in the year to June, contributing to a 21% increase in net profit, which reached $16.1 million. Derek Nind, South Port's chief executive, noted that the upgrade to dairy-standard facilities was necessary to handle the increased throughput, with container traffic hitting an all-time high of 62,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units).

The port's revenue structure remains heavily reliant on bulk cargo, which accounted for 3.3 million tonnes of the total volume. A significant portion of this bulk trade is linked to the local aluminium smelter, which drives approximately 24% of key port volumes. Beyond dairy, forestry exports dominate primary sector shipments, while imports are driven largely by agricultural inputs such as fertiliser and stock feed. This combination of bulk, container, and agricultural trade creates a diversified demand base that translated volume growth directly into profit.

Operational capacity must expand to manage this workload, resulting in a direct increase in local employment. South Port has identified the need to fill approximately 21 new roles within the next 12 to 18 months, adding to its current workforce of 140. These positions are necessary to handle the elevated container throughput and manage the new warehousing facilities.

Future Trade Drivers

South Port is positioning itself to capture additional trade volumes from emerging industrial projects in the region. The port is targeting the output of Hananui, a 1,285-hectare marine farm owned by Ngāi Tahu, which has received fast-track consent for operations. Additionally, the construction of Mercury's Puke Kapo Hau wind farm, set to install 40 turbines near Invercargill with full operations expected by the end of 2028, is likely to generate further logistics demand. These projects, alongside the existing aluminium smelting capacity, provide the structural basis for the port's continued volume growth beyond the current dairy and forestry cycles.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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