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New Zealand police seize 250kg of cocaine worth $80m in joint customs operation

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New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Customs Service have completed a joint operation, designated Operation Toucan, resulting in the seizure of 250 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of five men. The operation, which targeted a shipping container originating from Brazil, concluded with the detention of individuals in Auckland and the recovery of high-powered firearms. The seized drug is estimated by authorities to have a street value of $80 million.

The investigation began with an intelligence tip-off received from international partners before the vessel reached New Zealand waters. According to Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, the cocaine was concealed within 10 duffel bags hidden inside a legitimate cargo consignment in a shipping container. The container entered the country through the Port of Tauranga, where Customs officers identified the hidden substance.

Following detection, the container was transported to Auckland under continuous surveillance by authorities. In the early hours of Thursday, police arrested three men as they allegedly attempted to remove the cocaine from the container and transfer it to a van. A fourth man, identified as a lookout, was arrested in the vicinity. Subsequently, police executed six search warrants across Auckland, leading to the arrest of a fifth man and the seizure of four high-powered firearms at one address.

The five men, aged 29, 31, 32, 36, and 41, have appeared in Auckland District Court facing charges of possession of cocaine for supply, possession of firearms, and participation in an organised criminal group. Nigel Barnes, acting investigations manager for Customs, noted that the Federal Police of Brazil assisted in the operation. Barnes stated that the process began offshore with international intelligence alerts, highlighting the role of domestic and international collaboration in protecting supply chains from transnational organised crime.

Detective Inspector Gollan indicated that the seizure represents more than $90 million in social harm. Police and Customs have stated that the investigation remains ongoing and have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests or additional charges. This seizure marks the second large-scale interception of cocaine in Auckland within the current week.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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