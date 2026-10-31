Otago Regional Council reviews sludge consent after application errors

Otago Regional Council is reviewing a resource consent granted in January 2026 that authorizes the application of treated wastewater sludge from Wānaka onto farmland near Lauder. The review was triggered after the council identified inaccuracies in the original application submitted by SJ Allen Holdings, a contractor for Queenstown Lakes District Council. The council concluded that these errors prevented an adequate assessment of the activity's actual or potential adverse environmental effects, materially influencing the initial decision to grant the consent.

The physical system in question involves the transport and land-based disposal of urban biosolids. The original non-notified consent permitted the application of up to 2,000 tonnes of wastewater sludge annually on a specific parcel of agricultural land. Because the consent was granted without public notification, no hearing was held and no submissions were invited from the community. This procedural path contrasted sharply with the physical realities of the site, where local residents and nearby farmers expressed concerns regarding odor, dust, groundwater contamination, and impacts on local waterways that serve as drinking water sources.

Regulatory review and physical constraints

Council staff determined that the inaccuracies in the consent-holder's application meant that the scope of the consent, discharge limits, soil contamination limits, and restrictions on the land disposal area were not properly evaluated. The review will specifically examine reporting requirements and groundwater monitoring protocols. Council Chief Executive Richard Saunders stated that the decision was made after careful consideration of information available at the time of the original decision. The council has invited SJ Allen Holdings to propose new consent conditions to address these gaps, emphasizing that changes to the monitoring regime are necessary to require the consent-holder to adopt the best practicable option to remove or reduce adverse environmental effects.

During the review process, the contractor is not required to cease operations. The council estimates the review will cost the company approximately $80,000. If the review process is formally notified to the public, a 20-working-day timeframe for submissions will apply, and a hearing could potentially be held. This procedural shift acknowledges that the physical interaction between the sludge application site and the surrounding hydrology and soil matrix requires rigorous, transparent assessment that the initial non-notified process did not provide.

The financial and operational context highlights the constraints driving the original decision. Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover noted that relying on this consent saves more than $1 million compared to transporting the waste to the Winton landfill. However, Central Otago District Council recently voted to send its own sludge to Winton, citing community pushback and the realization that the Lauder site did not meet its operational needs or offer cost savings. The conflicting interests-cost reduction for the source council versus environmental safety and land use concerns for the host community-underscore the regulatory burden on the regional authority to balance financial efficiency with environmental protection and public confidence.