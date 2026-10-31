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Blind planting in Senegal over: Local producers find way to dictate their terms

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Representatives of agricultural value chains gathered in Kaolack for a meeting organized by the regional branch of the National Agency for Agricultural and Rural Consulting (ANCAR). The event aims to bridge the gap between smallholder farmers in the "peanut basin" and final buyers, enabling producers to plan planting based on actual demand rather than unpredictable market conditions.

A 41-year-old gardening consultant is planning crop rotation
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A 41-year-old gardening consultant is planning crop rotation

The initiative is rooted in the second phase of the Smallholder Enhancement Potential (SHEP2) project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The SHEP approach shifts production logic by requiring farmers to first gather data on market requirements for quality, size, and volume before selecting crops or scheduling work. This process is designed to prevent situations where harvests go unsold or are purchased at depressed prices due to non-compliance with processor standards.

The B2B format of the meeting brought together producer associations, seed and fertilizer suppliers, representatives of processing enterprises, traders, and financial institutions. The primary issue addressed in the region is information asymmetry, where producers lack knowledge of processors' real needs, while buyers have no guarantee of stable supply at specific quality levels.

Serny Modou Mbaye, director of the ANCAR zone for the southern peanut basin, noted that direct access to market information allows farmers to make well-founded management decisions. He emphasized that the goal is not merely finding a buyer, but creating a system where harvest volumes and timelines are synchronized with the operational schedules of processing plants.

El-Hadji Bitye, chair of the Pastef cooperative in Ker-Samba-Gaye, stated that the implementation of SHEP2 methods has already led to changes in technical approaches to crop cultivation and increased farm productivity through adaptation to consumer requirements.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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