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India Economic Advisor Compares Current Crisis to 1991, Calls for Industrial Overhaul

World

India's chief economic advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, has characterized the country's current economic position as a critical inflection point comparable in significance to the 1991 balance-of-payments crisis, arguing that the nation requires a radical overhaul of its industrial and trade policies to address emerging structural constraints.

Street in India with mosques and transport
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Street in India with mosques and transport

Nageswaran distinguished the present challenge from the 1991 event by noting that the former was driven by an acute external payment crisis, whereas the current situation is shaped by internal bottlenecks in energy, agriculture, technology, and industry. To address these vulnerabilities, he proposed a dual strategy combining import substitution with the enhancement of export competitiveness, while explicitly rejecting unconditional industrial support. Under this framework, state aid would be contingent upon specific performance metrics, such as the ability to compete with imported goods on price or successfully penetrate foreign markets.

A central component of this strategy involves reducing dependence on critical imports that pose supply chain risks. Nageswaran identified four key categories of commodities requiring strategic stockpiles to prevent production halts during global disruptions: crude oil and energy carriers; industrial metals, rare earths, and critical minerals; battery chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs); and fertilizers. He argued that simply increasing the industrial share of GDP is insufficient without these defensive reserves.

Furthermore, the advisor advocated for redefining the energy sector as a core element of macroeconomic policy rather than a standalone industry. The primary objective is to lower input costs for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, by reducing electricity bills and land rental expenses. This approach, coupled with the diversification of raw material sources, is intended to shield the economy from artificial supply chain disruptions that serve as geopolitical instruments of pressure.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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