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Bulgarian Manufacturing Faces Sharp Contraction as Energy Costs Surge 85% in One Week

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Bulgarian manufacturing is facing a sharp contraction in operational viability as energy costs surge, eroding the country's competitiveness within the European market. The crisis is driven by a specific transmission channel: a sudden spike in input costs that exceeds the ability of local producers to absorb or pass on expenses, particularly for firms constrained by global commodity prices.

Industrial plant in the autumn forest
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михаил Иванов is licensed under Все права защищены
Industrial plant in the autumn forest

Dobrin Ivanov, executive director of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (AIKB), stated that electricity prices have reached 320 euros per megawatt-hour, an 85% increase compared to the previous year. This sharp rise occurred over the course of a single week; in September, the cost was below 200 euros per megawatt-hour. By comparison, the European "day-ahead" market price remains near 300 euros, while in neighboring Greece, prices are lower at approximately 248 euros due to the active utilization of gas-fired power plants and lower quota expenditure.

The absence of immediate regulatory response threatens factory closures and mass layoffs. Ivanov warned that without rapid compensation mechanisms, companies will be forced either to raise consumer prices or file for bankruptcy. This pressure is most acute for manufacturers of exchange-traded goods, which are limited by global market listings and cannot easily shift costs to buyers. Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, noted to Pravda. Ru that high resource costs will result in either increased final prices for citizens or the insolvency of enterprises producing commodities that cannot transfer these costs to consumers.

Market futures indicate that energy prices are unlikely to decline before early 2027, with current forecasts maintaining a high degree of uncertainty.

Labor unions are demanding a structural change in business support models. Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (KNSB), criticized the existing compensation mechanism for its ten-month lag. He attributed the current price spike to Middle Eastern conflicts, tensions in the Black Sea region, and seasonal demand increases. Dimitrov argued that profits accumulated in the Energy System Security Fund from high electricity prices should be directed toward direct industrial support rather than covering budget deficits.

Additionally, Dimitrov criticized the government's plan to increase public sector wages by 5% by 2027. Given annual inflation rates of 7% to 8%, he contended that such indexation would serve as an instrument for the real reduction of citizen incomes rather than an improvement in living standards.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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