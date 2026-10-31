World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Morocco Confirms Diphtheria Resurgence After 30-Year Gap

World

Diphtheria has reappeared in Morocco, resulting in several fatalities and prompting health officials to urge parents to review children's medical records for missing vaccine doses. According to reports from Hespress, cases have been identified in Salé, where two deaths were recorded, and Larache, where a child is currently in intensive care at Lalla Meryem Provincial Hospital with a suspected infection.

The doctor examines the boy
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
The doctor examines the boy

The resurgence is attributed to a decline in immunization levels that began during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pediatrician Moulay Said Afif, a member of the scientific vaccination committee, noted that Morocco had not recorded diphtheria cases for over 30 years due to systematic vaccination. He identified a specific vulnerability among children and adolescents aged 10 to 15.

Under the Moroccan vaccination schedule, primary doses are administered at two, three, and four months, with boosters at 18 months and five years. Critical follow-up doses are required at ages 10 and 15. Afif stated that the recently deceased patients were either unvaccinated or had missed these specific booster stages.

Tayeb Hamdi, a health policy researcher, observed that while many families adhere to infancy schedules, boosters for ages 5-6 and 11-12 are frequently overlooked. Hamdi emphasized that vaccination remains necessary for adults and advised parents who have lost medical records to visit health centers for status assessments and catch-up vaccinations.

To halt the circulation of the bacteria, Hamdi stated that national vaccination coverage must reach at least 95%. He called for expanded information campaigns and vaccine access across all regions of the kingdom, regardless of whether local cases have been detected. Experts conclude that the outbreak stems from both pandemic-era disruptions and a misconception that certain infectious diseases had been permanently eradicated.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance

The Ilyushin design supports up to 370 passengers compared to 350 for the Boeing, while its domestic engine production eliminates reliance on Western parts networks despite a shorter economic range.

Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Seine-North Europe Canal: €7.3B Cost and 2032 Delay Reshape EU Freight Economics
Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data
Spain’s high-speed rail crash shakes election campaign ahead of November vote Lyuba Lulko Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation
Russia's Africa Strategy Shifts to Trade Surplus and Hard Currency Contracts
India lifts 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, World Bank reports
India lifts 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, World Bank reports
Last materials
Morocco Confirms Diphtheria Resurgence After 30-Year Gap
Cattle Deaths Reported in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Region
Speeding Tolerance in India: Drivers Get a 20% Buffer on Highways
Kazakhstan Tightens Safety Rules for Nuclear Plant Site Selection
Kazakhstan Proposes Russia Join Organization of Turkic States via Observer Status
Switzerland Opens Diplomatic Mission in Pyongyang for First Time Since 1974
Venezuelan Oil Surge: Shipments to the US Hit Record Highs
Argentina Breeding Bull Prices Surge 61% Amid Tax Incentives
Bolivia Updates Nutritional Kits for Mothers, Expands Digital Distribution Network
Three Waves of EV Evolution: From Nissan Leaf to Affordable Chinese Models
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.