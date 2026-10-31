Morocco Confirms Diphtheria Resurgence After 30-Year Gap

Diphtheria has reappeared in Morocco, resulting in several fatalities and prompting health officials to urge parents to review children's medical records for missing vaccine doses. According to reports from Hespress, cases have been identified in Salé, where two deaths were recorded, and Larache, where a child is currently in intensive care at Lalla Meryem Provincial Hospital with a suspected infection.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The doctor examines the boy

The resurgence is attributed to a decline in immunization levels that began during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pediatrician Moulay Said Afif, a member of the scientific vaccination committee, noted that Morocco had not recorded diphtheria cases for over 30 years due to systematic vaccination. He identified a specific vulnerability among children and adolescents aged 10 to 15.

Under the Moroccan vaccination schedule, primary doses are administered at two, three, and four months, with boosters at 18 months and five years. Critical follow-up doses are required at ages 10 and 15. Afif stated that the recently deceased patients were either unvaccinated or had missed these specific booster stages.

Tayeb Hamdi, a health policy researcher, observed that while many families adhere to infancy schedules, boosters for ages 5-6 and 11-12 are frequently overlooked. Hamdi emphasized that vaccination remains necessary for adults and advised parents who have lost medical records to visit health centers for status assessments and catch-up vaccinations.

To halt the circulation of the bacteria, Hamdi stated that national vaccination coverage must reach at least 95%. He called for expanded information campaigns and vaccine access across all regions of the kingdom, regardless of whether local cases have been detected. Experts conclude that the outbreak stems from both pandemic-era disruptions and a misconception that certain infectious diseases had been permanently eradicated.