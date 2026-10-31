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Cattle Deaths Reported in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Region

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Cattle mortality has been reported at the "Beloye Ukho" pasture in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region, though the exact cause of death remains undetermined.

Стадо коз на поле
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Стадо коз на поле

Livestock handler Nazbek Tastemirov told the Ak Zhayyk publication that approximately ten head of cattle died. According to Tastemirov, the animals stopped feeding, grew weak, and lost the ability to stand. He suggested emphysematous carbuncle (emcar) as a potential cause, noting that spring vaccinations were not conducted this year. Tastemirov is currently returning the livestock to their owners.

The Atyrau regional agriculture department provided a different figure. Department head Amangeldy Salamat stated that only two deaths had been registered and noted that vaccinations against emcar are currently underway in the region.

Samples have been collected and sent to a laboratory to establish the cause of death; results are pending.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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