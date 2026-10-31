Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a revision to speed control systems on expressways, suggesting that drivers should not receive fines (challans) if their speed exceeds the limit by no more than 20%. In practical terms, this would effectively permit speeds up to 140 km/h.
The proposal faces significant systemic hurdles. Experts note that India's current regulatory framework does not include such a tolerance buffer. Implementing this change would require legislative amendments to traffic laws rather than a simple administrative order.
Safety specialists have also raised concerns regarding the "allowable excess" mechanism. There are warnings that legalizing speeds up to 140 km/h could increase the frequency of severe accidents, as the technical specifications of many road sections and existing driving habits may not align with such an operational regime.
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The Ilyushin design supports up to 370 passengers compared to 350 for the Boeing, while its domestic engine production eliminates reliance on Western parts networks despite a shorter economic range.