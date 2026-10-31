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Speeding Tolerance in India: Drivers Get a 20% Buffer on Highways

World

Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a revision to speed control systems on expressways, suggesting that drivers should not receive fines (challans) if their speed exceeds the limit by no more than 20%. In practical terms, this would effectively permit speeds up to 140 km/h.

Speedometer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Speedometer

The proposal faces significant systemic hurdles. Experts note that India's current regulatory framework does not include such a tolerance buffer. Implementing this change would require legislative amendments to traffic laws rather than a simple administrative order.

Safety specialists have also raised concerns regarding the "allowable excess" mechanism. There are warnings that legalizing speeds up to 140 km/h could increase the frequency of severe accidents, as the technical specifications of many road sections and existing driving habits may not align with such an operational regime.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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