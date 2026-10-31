Kazakhstan Proposes Russia Join Organization of Turkic States via Observer Status

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) invite Russia to collaborate via an "OTS+" format or grant it observer status. Speaking at the summit in Ankara, Tokayev stated that Russia's historical ties with the Turkic world would enhance the organization's international standing.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/mayor MSD

The OTS, established in 2009, currently includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus serving as observers. While the organization focuses on economy, transport, and culture, it also serves as a vehicle for Ankara to expand its influence across the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The proposal arrives as Kazakhstan maintains a multi-vector foreign policy, balancing ties with China, Turkey, the EU, and the U. S., while continuing its economic and security partnerships with Russia through the EAEU and CSTO. By suggesting Russian involvement, Astana signals an effort to prevent the OTS from becoming a mechanism of geopolitical competition between Moscow and Ankara.

Full membership for Russia is precluded by the organization's linguistic requirements. However, observer status or an OTS+ arrangement would provide Moscow a formal channel to discuss regional security, trade, and transport corridors. Tokayev has previously cautioned against transforming the OTS into a military alliance, a distinction that aligns with the need to avoid conflicts with existing integration agreements.

For Moscow, the primary value of the proposal lies not in formal status, but in the ability to participate in decision-making processes involving its immediate neighbors in Central Asia.