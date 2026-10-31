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Kazakhstan Tightens Safety Rules for Nuclear Plant Site Selection

World

Kazakhstan's government has approved a new version of the rules governing the selection of sites for constructing nuclear power plants (NPPs) and facilities for the disposal of radioactive waste. Decree No. 924, dated October 16, 2026, comes into force on October 31.

Nuclear power plant with cooling towers and a large-scale power substation
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Nuclear power plant with cooling towers and a large-scale power substation

The regulation explicitly prohibits the placement of nuclear facilities and waste disposal sites in areas with active tectonic faults or where the calculated seismic intensity exceeds 8 points on the MSK-64 scale. Construction is also banned in zones susceptible to catastrophic flooding, on specially protected natural territories and forest fund plots with protected status, within water protection belts restricted by the Water Code, in areas with salt, sulfate, or thermokarst distribution, and in zones affected by volcanic eruptions, including mud volcanoes.

Building on sites with unfavorable natural or man-made conditions is permitted only if these areas are not deemed entirely unsuitable. In such cases, developers must implement technical and organizational measures to mitigate identified risks.

The site selection process begins after the decision to build is made and the general location is determined. Specialists conduct a preliminary inspection to exclude territories that do not meet safety requirements. Remaining sites become candidates for detailed studies. The previous requirement, in effect since 2016, to consider a minimum of three competing sites has been removed. However, comparative analysis and ranking of options remain mandatory, without specifying a minimum number of alternatives.

Final selection criteria include natural conditions, technological threats, access to water resources, and transport and energy infrastructure. Each candidate site requires a suitability report. Project documentation must pass state environmental and sanitary-epidemiological expertise. For facilities of the first and second categories of radiation hazard, additional expertise in nuclear, radiation, and nuclear physical safety is required. Waste disposal sites follow a separate procedure involving the review of alternatives, comparative safety analysis, and coordination with the authorized body.

The rules mandate the assessment of third-party objects within specific radii of the site boundaries. This is not an automatic ban but requires evaluating their impact on station safety. Key radii include: 30 kilometers for military objects and air corridors for exercises, shooting, and bombing; 10 kilometers for ammunition and explosive storage, as well as facilities handling fuel and chemicals; 7 kilometers for fire and smoke sources such as oil and gas pipelines, forests, peat bogs, and flammable material warehouses; and 5 kilometers for enterprises and transport hubs dealing with flammable, toxic, or corrosive substances.

Assessments also cover aviation disaster risks, the influence of hydraulic structures, mines, and oil or gas shafts. Engineering surveys must examine the probability of floods, landslides, mudflows, hurricanes, and tornadoes, including simultaneous occurrences. Researchers must separately study the mechanism of radioactive release dispersion in the atmosphere under various weather conditions (fog, windless weather, inversions) and the potential for contaminating groundwater and surface water.

Currently, the Zhambyl district of Almaty Oblast has designated construction zones for two NPPs: "Balhash" (decision made in December 2024) and "Moynykum" (decision made in January 2026). Engineering and survey work at the first site began in August 2025 and is expected to last approximately 18 months, according to the agency for atomic energy.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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