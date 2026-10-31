Switzerland Opens Diplomatic Mission in Pyongyang for First Time Since 1974

Switzerland has opened a diplomatic mission in Pyongyang, marking the first time since 1974 that the country has established a political-diplomatic presence in North Korea. Prior to this development, Bern maintained only a humanitarian office in the country from 1997 until its closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Pyongyang, DPRK

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis traveled to North Korea on October 29 to preside over the opening ceremony and conduct bilateral ministerial consultations. This marks the first visit to Pyongyang by a senior Swiss official since 2003. During the visit, Cassis stated that the discussions focused on "geopolitical issues."

Official statements from the European Union note that Brussels has largely suspended direct bilateral dialogue with Pyongyang owing to North Korea's nuclear program and its military alliance with Russia. The EU characterizes Switzerland's move as a sovereign decision, noting that the country is not an EU member and that the initiative does not reflect a European consensus.

Bern's diplomatic posture in this context involves its existing role in the Neutral Nation Supervisory Commission on the Korean Peninsula. The establishment of the new mission adds a formal channel for engagement, distinct from the humanitarian aid mechanisms previously in place.