Venezuelan Oil Surge: Shipments to the US Hit Record Highs

Venezuela has exported 136.7 million barrels of crude oil to the United States since the start of 2026, surpassing the combined total deliveries for 2024 and 2025, according to preliminary Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

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For the week ending October 23, shipments totaled 4.3 million barrels. This averages 618,000 barrels per day, representing an 8% increase over the previous period and a three-week high.

Daily shipment volumes have remained above 500,000 barrels for 24 consecutive weeks. The average daily delivery over the last four weeks was 567,000 barrels, a 3% increase compared to the prior period.

This expansion in physical flows is driven by a surge in domestic production, which averaged 464,000 barrels per day since the start of the year-a 236% increase over the same period in 2025. The growth stems from modified sanction regimes and operational agreements with oil and gas companies.

Venezuela has held the position of the second-largest crude supplier to the U. S. market for 27 weeks, coinciding with Saudi Arabian logistics disruptions resulting from the conflict in Iran.