Argentina Breeding Bull Prices Surge 61% Amid Tax Incentives

Average prices for breeding bulls in Argentina rose sharply between August and October 2026, reaching 9,770,983 Argentine pesos ($6,324 USD) per head, according to data from the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries. This represents a nominal increase of 61% and a dollar-denominated increase of 57% compared to the same period in 2025, when the average price was 6,056,272 pesos ($4,038 USD). The figures are based on the sale of 15,000 animals.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Sign of the year of the Bull

The price surge reflects real asset value growth beyond inflation, driven by producers' push to improve herd genetics amid stable climate conditions and improved forage availability. A key structural factor is the RIMI (Medium Investment Stimulus Regime), which allows producers to fully depreciate the cost of purchased livestock in the same period as the purchase, reducing tax burden and lowering the effective cost of investing in higher-genetic-quality stock.