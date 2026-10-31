Bolivia Updates Nutritional Kits for Mothers, Expands Digital Distribution Network

Bolivia has updated the nutritional packages provided to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers as of Nov. 16. Under a Ministry of Health directive, ultra-processed foods and refined flour have been removed from the kits and replaced with chia seeds, whole wheat, and banana flour.

The quantity of milk provided has also increased from 5.4 kg (three cans) to 6 kg (six one-kilogram packets) to improve nutritional value for mothers and newborns.

Starting in January 2027, the distribution mechanism will transition to a digital format. The Service for the Development of State Productive Enterprises (SEDEM), which manages social subsidies, is introducing a mobile wallet via the "Mi Subsidio" application.

This system allows beneficiaries to collect goods in installments from any distribution point based on current needs, rather than receiving the entire batch at once. To support this transition, SEDEM is expanding its network of agencies and distribution points nationwide to reduce travel distances and simplify the pickup process.

Edgar Medina, SEDEM's manager for subsidies and production coordination, stated that logistical issues with suppliers have been resolved and distribution centers are fully stocked with the new kits for the 2026-2027 cycle.