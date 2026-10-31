Senegal Launches Special Fund to Integrate Artisans into Formal Financial Sector

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has initiated the creation of a special fund designed to support the artisan sector, with the primary objective of making banking and financial services accessible to small-scale producers who are currently excluded from these markets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Manu25, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Gore Island off the coast of Senegal

According to the outcomes of a Council of Ministers meeting, the proposed financing mechanism will be hybrid, combining existing state initiatives with direct contributions from sector participants. The government aims to establish a system of solidarity capital that facilitates the integration of artisans into the country's formal financial architecture, rather than simply distributing subsidies.

The president also directed the government to address several structural issues within the industry. Key priorities include the modernization of logistics parks and equipment within the Chambers of Trades (Chambres de Métiers), as well as the legal formalization of land ownership rights for artisan villages.

A critical step in implementing this strategy is the creation of a comprehensive registry of artisans. Without an accurate record of individuals engaged in production, state agencies will be unable to provide targeted professional training or direct credit access through existing institutions.

Market access was also identified as a key agenda item. The head of state required the expansion of artisans' access to public procurement contracts. This will involve the restructuring of the Agency for the Promotion and Development of Crafts (APDA) and the "National Furniture" project, aiming to transition production from a "cottage industry" status to that of a formal supplier for state needs under the "Senegal 2050" national transformation program.