World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Senegal Launches Special Fund to Integrate Artisans into Formal Financial Sector

World

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has initiated the creation of a special fund designed to support the artisan sector, with the primary objective of making banking and financial services accessible to small-scale producers who are currently excluded from these markets.

Gore Island off the coast of Senegal
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Manu25, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Gore Island off the coast of Senegal

According to the outcomes of a Council of Ministers meeting, the proposed financing mechanism will be hybrid, combining existing state initiatives with direct contributions from sector participants. The government aims to establish a system of solidarity capital that facilitates the integration of artisans into the country's formal financial architecture, rather than simply distributing subsidies.

The president also directed the government to address several structural issues within the industry. Key priorities include the modernization of logistics parks and equipment within the Chambers of Trades (Chambres de Métiers), as well as the legal formalization of land ownership rights for artisan villages.

A critical step in implementing this strategy is the creation of a comprehensive registry of artisans. Without an accurate record of individuals engaged in production, state agencies will be unable to provide targeted professional training or direct credit access through existing institutions.

Market access was also identified as a key agenda item. The head of state required the expansion of artisans' access to public procurement contracts. This will involve the restructuring of the Agency for the Promotion and Development of Crafts (APDA) and the "National Furniture" project, aiming to transition production from a "cottage industry" status to that of a formal supplier for state needs under the "Senegal 2050" national transformation program.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Showbiz
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Gazprom not to cut gas supplies to Transnistria
Russia
Gazprom not to cut gas supplies to Transnistria
Popular
Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance

The Ilyushin design supports up to 370 passengers compared to 350 for the Boeing, while its domestic engine production eliminates reliance on Western parts networks despite a shorter economic range.

Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Seine-North Europe Canal: €7.3B Cost and 2032 Delay Reshape EU Freight Economics
Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data
Spain’s high-speed rail crash shakes election campaign ahead of November vote Lyuba Lulko Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation
Russia's Africa Strategy Shifts to Trade Surplus and Hard Currency Contracts
EPPO Investigation Into Von der Leyen Remains Stalled Over Missing Pfizer Communications
EPPO Investigation Into Von der Leyen Remains Stalled Over Missing Pfizer Communications
Last materials
Philippines Plans to Authorize Second ASF Vaccine by November
Uzbekistan Integrates Middle Corridor and CKU Railway to Shift from Transit to Logistics Hub
Uzbekistan boosts refined fuel output despite stable raw extraction
Philippine NPL Ratio Falls to 3.27% as Bank Loan Portfolio Expands
Chile's Cancer Care Gap: Fragmented Data Limits Access Despite Rising Spending
Madagascar's Mahajanga closes water deficit with new wells
IDB Report Highlights Systemic Wage Gap and Precarity in Latin American Caregiving Sector
South African Social Assistance Recipients Hit 26.6 Million
India Prioritizes AI and Maritime Security in 2028-2029 UN Security Council Bid
Labor Shock: Singapore's jobs boom hides rising dismissals
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.