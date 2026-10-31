Central Asian Ministers: Unified Education Space Forged

On October 28 in Tashkent, education ministers from Central Asian states gathered to discuss the formation of a unified regional educational space and the expansion of international cooperation. Jumamurad Gurbangeldiyev, the Turkmenistan Minister of Education, participated in the roundtable discussions.
Speaking on behalf of Turkmenistan, officials highlighted the strategic value of long-standing traditions of good neighborliness and partnership among regional states. The address emphasized that in the current technological landscape, the effective development of human capital is a decisive factor for sustainable economic growth.
Participants were presented with the outcomes of Turkmenistan's state policy in education and science. Colleague attention was drawn to specific initiatives aimed at deepening regional interaction, focusing on the practical integration of educational institutions and research structures.
The proposed cooperation directions include:
In the concluding remarks, it was underscored that Turkmenistan, grounded in the principles of positive neutrality and equal cooperation, is ready to contribute to the creation of a single educational space that opens new opportunities for the youth of the entire region.
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