Morocco's 2026-27 Date Production Forecast at 177,000 Tons

Morocco's date production is projected to reach 177,000 tons during the 2026-2027 agricultural campaign, an 11% increase over the previous season. This forecast was highlighted during the 15th International Date Palm Exhibition (SIDATTES) in Erfoud, where Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, and Food Sovereignty officials outlined the sector's role in oasis sustainability.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Dates on a wooden plate

The Draa-Tafilalet region remains the primary production hub, accounting for 83% of national output. The region manages over 6.49 million palms across 225 varieties on 56,000 hectares. Supporting this concentration, the region exported 1,510 tons of dates in 2026. The remaining production is split equally between the Souss-Massa and Oriental regions (7.5% each).

The sector generates over 3 billion dirhams in value added and provides more than 3.4 million working days annually. For many oasis households, date cultivation accounts for up to 60% of total agricultural income, functioning as a mechanism to reduce rural exodus and combat desertification.

To sustain capacity, the government is focusing on genetic resilience and water infrastructure:

The National In Vitro Culture Laboratory at the National Institute of Agronomic Research (INRA) in Errachidia produces genetically selected seedlings to counter "Bayoud" disease.

The Sustainable Oasis Ecosystem Management Project (PROGEDOM), running through 2027, utilizes a 164 million dirham budget-including a 121 million dirham World Bank PROGREEN grant-to support 37,000 residents in Errachidia and Tata provinces.

Hydro-melioration works in the Ziz river basin and Tafilalet plain have cost approximately 179.94 million dirhams since 2020, covering 28,000 hectares and 540 ksours.

The 2021-2030 Intensification and Rehabilitation Program for Draa-Tafilalet oases has a budget of 792 million dirhams; to date, 917,051 of the planned 2.6 million seedlings have been distributed.

The anticipated 11% production growth is attributed to improved climatic conditions and the expansion of cultivated areas under the "Green Generation 2020-2030" strategy.