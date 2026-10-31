Philippines Plans to Authorize Second ASF Vaccine by November

Philippine agriculture authorities plan to authorize the commercial sale of a second vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) by the end of November, according to Deputy Secretary Constante J. Palabrica. The move aims to provide local swine farms with a broader range of prophylactic options. In September, the Department of Agriculture already approved the AVAC vaccine, which is produced in Vietnam.

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The upcoming addition is expected to be a South Korean formulation. The ministry intends to certify a third vaccine, likely supplied from Thailand, by next year. To fund this expanded immunization program, Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. approved a budget of 1 billion pesos. These funds will subsidize vaccination for livestock, covering both ASF and avian influenza, while the department finalizes distribution protocols.

The urgency of these measures is driven by a widespread epidemic that has impacted the sector's capacity. The Animal Industry Bureau reports that ASF outbreaks have affected 76 of the country's 82 provinces. Since the disease first appeared in the Philippines in 2019, the national swine population has declined from 13 million to approximately 8 million heads due to culling and natural mortality.