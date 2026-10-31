Uzbekistan Integrates Middle Corridor and CKU Railway to Shift from Transit to Logistics Hub

Uzbekistan is attempting to convert its landlocked geography into a functioning logistics system by integrating the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) with the proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The objective is to move beyond being a transit territory toward becoming a hub of operational capacity where goods are processed and distributed.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Pravda.Ru Scheme of MTK "North-South"

The effectiveness of these routes remains constrained by administrative bottlenecks, including border wait times, documentation costs, and the complexities of multimodal transshipment. To address these physical constraints, the country is focusing on the development of multimodal terminals and the synchronization of tariff policies with neighboring states.

Digital infrastructure is being deployed to increase actual throughput. In April 2024, within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, a memorandum was signed in Bishkek to implement the e-CMR system for international road transport. This transition to electronic consignment notes is designed to automate data exchange and reduce vehicle idling at border crossings.

According to Nuriddin Kalkanov of the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan, transport competitiveness is currently defined by time and reliability rather than distance. Consequently, digitization is treated as a physical component of infrastructure necessary to raise the capacity of existing roads.

The strategic shift toward becoming a logistics center requires the construction of value-added assets: warehouses, repacking facilities, sorting hubs, and cargo insurance services. Realizing this capacity depends on long-term investment in road throughput and the harmonization of customs regulations across borders.