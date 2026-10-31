Uzbekistan boosts refined fuel output despite stable raw extraction

Uzbekistan's hydrocarbon sector shifted toward deeper processing during the first nine months of 2026, increasing the output of refined products while raw material extraction remained stable. Production data for the period shows 27 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 729,200 tons of gas condensate, and 482,200 tons of oil.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Dynamic growth

The growth in refined output occurred despite the plateau in raw extraction. Production of motor gasoline rose by 2.6%, and diesel fuel output increased by 11.7%. This shift reflects an optimization of refinery capacities aimed at increasing domestic value addition and reducing reliance on imported finished petroleum products.