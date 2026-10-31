World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Uzbekistan boosts refined fuel output despite stable raw extraction

World

Uzbekistan's hydrocarbon sector shifted toward deeper processing during the first nine months of 2026, increasing the output of refined products while raw material extraction remained stable. Production data for the period shows 27 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 729,200 tons of gas condensate, and 482,200 tons of oil.

Dynamic growth
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Dynamic growth

The growth in refined output occurred despite the plateau in raw extraction. Production of motor gasoline rose by 2.6%, and diesel fuel output increased by 11.7%. This shift reflects an optimization of refinery capacities aimed at increasing domestic value addition and reducing reliance on imported finished petroleum products.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Three crewmen of Sakhalin schooner which was in distress in Sea of Okhotsk saved
Russia
Three crewmen of Sakhalin schooner which was in distress in Sea of Okhotsk saved
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Popular
Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance

The Ilyushin design supports up to 370 passengers compared to 350 for the Boeing, while its domestic engine production eliminates reliance on Western parts networks despite a shorter economic range.

Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Seine-North Europe Canal: €7.3B Cost and 2032 Delay Reshape EU Freight Economics
Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data
Spain’s high-speed rail crash shakes election campaign ahead of November vote Lyuba Lulko Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation
Russia's Africa Strategy Shifts to Trade Surplus and Hard Currency Contracts
EPPO Investigation Into Von der Leyen Remains Stalled Over Missing Pfizer Communications
EPPO Investigation Into Von der Leyen Remains Stalled Over Missing Pfizer Communications
Last materials
Philippine NPL Ratio Falls to 3.27% as Bank Loan Portfolio Expands
Chile's Cancer Care Gap: Fragmented Data Limits Access Despite Rising Spending
Madagascar's Mahajanga closes water deficit with new wells
IDB Report Highlights Systemic Wage Gap and Precarity in Latin American Caregiving Sector
South African Social Assistance Recipients Hit 26.6 Million
India Prioritizes AI and Maritime Security in 2028-2029 UN Security Council Bid
Labor Shock: Singapore's jobs boom hides rising dismissals
Colombia's 2026 Financial Rescue Bill Targets Income and Consumption Tax Overhaul
Mexico Appoints Independent Commission to Audit National Registry of Missing Persons
World Bank Data Highlights Gap in Indian Income Distribution
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.