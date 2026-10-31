Philippine NPL Ratio Falls to 3.27% as Bank Loan Portfolio Expands

The nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio in the Philippine banking sector fell to 3.27% by the end of September, marking the lowest level since December of the previous year. Preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) indicates this decline coincided with an expansion of the industry's total loan portfolio to 18.133 trillion pesos, representing a 1.97% month-over-month increase and an 11.42% year-over-year rise.

Loans are classified as nonperforming when payments are overdue by 90 days or more. In absolute terms, the volume of such loans decreased by 0.51% to 593.275 billion pesos compared to August, although the total increased by 10.09% on an annual basis from 538.924 billion pesos. During the same period, the volume of overdue loans rose slightly by 0.24% to 771.748 billion pesos, yet their share of the total portfolio dropped to 4.26% from 4.33% in the prior month.

Banks have strengthened their financial buffers against potential losses. Provisions for credit losses grew to 557.979 billion pesos in September, lifting the NPL coverage ratio-which measures reserves relative to nonperforming loans-to 94.05% from 93.17% in August. The BSP notes that this increase in provisioning reflects standard risk management practices driven by the expansion of consumer lending, rather than signs of a systemic crisis or deteriorating asset quality.

Stable economic activity has helped banks manage credit stress, with the loan portfolios of major institutions growing 11% year-over-year through the end of August, the fastest pace in three months. However, analysts caution that risks remain for the coming year. Slowing economic growth and high borrowing costs could suppress credit demand and weaken borrower repayment capacity. These pressures are compounded by a tight monetary policy stance, as the BSP recently raised its benchmark interest rate to 5.5%, the highest level in two years.

Market participants expect the situation regarding nonperforming loans to remain manageable in the fourth quarter, though final trends will depend on inflation levels, credit costs, and GDP growth. The regulator has indicated it may further increase rates, citing expectations that high inflation will persist into next year due to oil market shocks and the climatic effects of El Niño.