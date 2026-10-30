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Chile's Cancer Care Gap: Fragmented Data Limits Access Despite Rising Spending

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In Chile, access to oncological care is increasingly determined by the system's ability to track patients across treatment stages rather than by budget availability alone. Despite a nearly 90% increase in state expenditures for cancer treatment, service coverage has risen by only 32%. This gap reveals a structural failure: increased funding does not automatically translate into accessible treatment if patient data is lost during transitions between institutions.

Medical call center employees work at tables with laptops
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Medical call center employees work at tables with laptops

The primary barrier to realizing the right to healthcare is the absence of a unified national cancer registry. Currently, health data is fragmented, collected by separate services that do not exchange information in real-time. Consequently, patients can effectively disappear from the system when moving between levels of care. For instance, when a primary care physician diagnoses a suspected oncology case and refers the patient to a hospital, information about the hospital's treatment progress often does not return to the primary care network. This loss of continuity undermines the primary sector's ability to monitor the patient's condition and manage ongoing prevention.

The lack of interoperability-the capacity for different information systems to interact-exacerbates these access issues, particularly for geographically mobile patients. If a person waiting for a diagnostic test in Arica relocates to Coyhaique, their medical history does not follow them, causing treatment processes to be reset or significantly delayed.

Additionally, the "free choice" sector of Fonasa, the state health fund that allows patients to receive services in private clinics, remains a significant blind spot. Approximately 7 million people utilize this benefit, yet results from examinations and tests conducted in private centers frequently do not return to the state primary care system. As a result, a substantial volume of medical data remains inaccessible to the physicians responsible for coordinating overall treatment.

This lack of patient tracking leads to late-stage diagnoses, altering the economic profile of care. Treating advanced stages requires more expensive drugs and modern technologies, driving up the cost per case without a corresponding increase in the number of patients served. The system thus faces a paradox: budgets grow, but efficiency remains low because resources are consumed by treating advanced disease forms rather than accessible early prevention, which is impossible without centralized patient accounting.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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