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Madagascar's Mahajanga closes water deficit with new wells

World

In the Ananimasina fokontany of Sector 7, located in the Bouéni region of Madagascar, officials have commissioned a new water well to address a supply gap that has persisted for over a decade. The project, executed by the regional DREAH administration with support from the relevant ministry, marks a concrete shift in local capacity, adding physical infrastructure to a region where most of the 26 fokontanys in the Mahajanga district lack stable access to water.

People at the well
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
People at the well

The operational deficit in the Mahajanga area is quantifiable: the utility company Jirama currently produces 27,000 cubic meters of water per day, while local demand stands at 34,000 cubic meters daily. This creates a daily shortfall of 7,000 cubic meters. To close this gap, authorities have activated the Access to Potable Water and Sanitation Program (PAAEP), which is the mechanism driving the new infrastructure build-out.

The absence of centralized supply imposes direct economic costs on households. In the face of climate-induced droughts-characterized by high temperatures and minimal rainfall in October-residents rely on paid water points. The price for two 20-liter jerry cans is 1,000 ariary. For a family of five, this translates to a daily expenditure of approximately 8,000 ariary for basic needs such as hygiene, cooking, and laundry. This recurring cost diverts a significant portion of household budgets away from other goods and services.

Recent infrastructure activity has accelerated in 2024, with seven deep wells already commissioned in areas including Ambovary, Ambondrona, and Tsararano. Four additional facilities are scheduled for acceptance in the Mahajanga II district by the end of November. The broader strategy includes restoring treatment plants in five districts and installing solar-powered wells to reduce dependence on costly fossil fuels.

Under the PAAEP, 11 new facilities are targeted for completion by the end of the current year. The long-term infrastructure plan extends to 2027, during which an additional nine wells are planned for construction. These steps aim to stabilize the regional water supply and reduce the financial burden on residents by expanding access to state-managed networks.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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