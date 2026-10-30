IDB Report Highlights Systemic Wage Gap and Precarity in Latin American Caregiving Sector

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the labor force dedicated to caregiving remains chronically undervalued. Workers in this sector typically receive only 90% of the minimum wage, while the average wage across the broader economy is nearly twice as high. A study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) describes this disparity not as an isolated incident, but as a systemic flaw in the regional labor market.

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The caregiving sector is critical for societal stability, yet its practitioners remain the most vulnerable workers. According to the IDB report "¿Quién cuida?", employees in this field frequently work without formal labor contracts, access to social security, or opportunities for professional advancement.

The sector exhibits a distinct demographic profile. The majority of hired caregivers are women of middle age. Within this group, more than half are African descent, approximately 3% are Indigenous, and a significant portion are migrants. These individuals, who face the greatest barriers to employment, are concentrated in a segment characterized by minimal pay and a lack of labor guarantees.

Unpaid domestic labor presents an even larger economic issue. Estimates from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) indicate that cooking, cleaning, and caring for relatives generate roughly 21% of the region's GDP. Three-quarters of this workload falls on women. This dynamic functions as a "hidden subsidy," enabling other family members to pursue careers while trapping these women in poverty during retirement.

Society continues to view care as a "natural" female obligation, a perception that legitimizes low pay and instability even as the service moves from private homes to the open market. Data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL) confirms that the poorer the household, the more time its members spend on unpaid work, thereby reinforcing the cycle of poverty.

The situation is expected to intensify in coming years due to rapid population aging. Demand for quality care is rising, but a sustainable sector cannot be formed without formalizing labor relations.

"Social policy must recognize care as a professional activity, not a natural gift. Without redistributing the workload and providing state support, we risk a deep demographic and economic collapse in the service sector," Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and demographics, told Pravda. Ru.

Addressing this issue requires radical measures: expanding government programs, sharing responsibilities between genders, and improving working conditions in the formal sector. As long as care is valued as a privilege of innate skills, the economy will continue to rely on hidden costs that undermine the well-being of millions.