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South African Social Assistance Recipients Hit 26.6 Million

World

The number of South Africans receiving social assistance has nearly doubled in less than two decades, rising from 12 million in 2006 to 26.6 million in the 2025/26 fiscal year. This expansion increased the share of the population reliant on state support from approximately 25% to 41%. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, a pandemic-era measure that introduced roughly eight million new beneficiaries to the system. Initially designed as temporary support for individuals without income, the SRD grant has been extended through March 2028, providing 370 rand per month.

Excluding the temporary SRD benefit, the number of recipients of regular grants grew from 12 million in 2006/07 to 18.8 million in 2025/26. Children remain the largest group of regular beneficiaries, with the number of child grant recipients increasing from 7.9 million to 12.6 million over the same period. Older age pension recipients nearly doubled, rising from 2.2 million to 4.2 million. One of the most rapid periods of expansion occurred between 2009 and 2012, a time when age limits for child grants were expanded to include older children.

Shifting Trends and Stricter Verification

Recent trends indicate a reversal in growth. In the 2025/26 fiscal year, the number of regular grant recipients (excluding SRD) declined from 19.3 million to 18.8 million, a drop of 2.2%. According to the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) annual report, this reduction primarily affected child and foster care grants. The Ministry of Finance projects a further decrease in regular grant recipients to 17.8 million in 2026/27 and 17.1 million by 2029/30.

To achieve these projections and save 13.1 billion rand over three years, SASSA has tightened eligibility verification procedures. The agency is now cross-checking data against bank records and government databases. The Ministry of Finance states that these measures aim to identify grants paid by error or through fraud, rather than to cut off support for those who still meet the criteria. Meanwhile, the government is developing a basic income support policy for working-age unemployed individuals, though cabinet review has been postponed to March 2027 to better link payments with employment opportunities.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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