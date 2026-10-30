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India Prioritizes AI and Maritime Security in 2028-2029 UN Security Council Bid

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India has officially outlined its priorities for its bid for nonpermanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2028-2029 term. During open debates in the Security Council, Permanent Representative of India to the UN Harish Parvataneni stated that the country's key operational focus would be on artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime security.

INS Shakti (A57) with IRIS Dena (75) and Russian cruiser Varyag during Milan exercise 2024
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Indian Navy is licensed under GODL-India
INS Shakti (A57) with IRIS Dena (75) and Russian cruiser Varyag during Milan exercise 2024

New Delhi is shifting its diplomatic agenda from broad demands for Security Council reform to specific technological and infrastructural challenges. The central emphasis is on ensuring that the deployment of new technologies in the maritime sector serves as a tool for security rather than a driver of confrontation.

In practical terms, India identifies three critical zones of interest:

  • Technological sovereignty and access: New Delhi insists that developing nations must have access to technologies and training to manage their own maritime infrastructure without falling into total dependence on a narrow group of technological leaders.
  • Trade route security: Against the backdrop of increased attacks on commercial fleets at critical chokepoints, India emphasizes the need to uphold freedom of navigation in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). For India, this is a matter of economic survival, as disruptions in supply chains disproportionately affect developing economies.
  • AI control: India views AI as having potential in analyzing satellite imagery, radar data, and vessel tracking to enhance situational awareness, while simultaneously warning about the risks of cyberattacks on ports and undersea infrastructure.

Parvataneni cited the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region as a working example of a functional mechanism. The center currently implements the SAGAR strategy (Security And Growth For All in the Region), translating cooperation rhetoric into real-time data exchange.

The competition for the 2028-2029 Security Council seat will be contentious: in the Asia-Pacific group category, India will compete with Tajikistan. Elections are scheduled for next June.

Through this positioning, India aims to present itself to the UN not merely as a candidate representing the Global South, but as a technological intermediary capable of offering concrete mechanisms for controlling autonomous systems and AI in the seas to prevent unintended escalation in oceanic regions.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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