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Labor Shock: Singapore's jobs boom hides rising dismissals

World

In the third quarter of 2026, Singapore's labor market added 27,700 employees to the workforce. However, this aggregate increase did not translate into stability for all worker categories. Dismissals reached 4,800, marking the highest level since the 2020 pandemic, even as overall employment growth extended its run to a twentieth consecutive quarter.

Сингапур - panoramio (41)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Сингапур - panoramio (41)

Foreign workers drove much of the employment expansion, particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors. For Singapore residents and citizens, the picture was mixed. Employment was sustained mainly in essential and public services, while growth in export-oriented industries remained sluggish amid global economic uncertainty. Unemployment among residents and citizens edged up slightly in September to 3.0% and 3.1%, respectively, while the overall unemployment rate stabilized at 2%.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) outlined support mechanisms for displaced workers, including financial and educational assistance. A key component is the JobsSeeker Support scheme, administered through SkillsFuture, which provides temporary financial aid of up to 6,000 Singapore dollars over six months. This support is designed for individuals who lost their jobs involuntarily, helping cover basic household expenses while they search for new positions.

For those seeking to preserve or upgrade their professional standing, reskilling options are available. The Mid-Career Pathways Programme allows mid-career employees to pivot to new career directions, while the GRIT (Graduate Industry Traineeships) program offers recent graduates industrial placements as an alternative entry route into the workforce. These initiatives aim to keep worker skills relevant amidst rapid technological shifts.

Employers are proceeding with caution. The share of companies expecting to hire new staff in the next three months rose to 42.3%, yet remains below July levels. Similarly, the proportion of firms planning salary increases stood at 19.9%, also lower than summer peaks. This indicates that despite overall employment growth, employers are growing financial commitments such as wages cautiously, and the risk of further cuts persists. The share of companies expecting dismissals ticked up slightly to 3.1% in September.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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