Colombia's 2026 Financial Rescue Bill Targets Income and Consumption Tax Overhaul

On October 29, 2026, the Colombian government introduced the "Financial Rescue" bill to the Chamber of Representatives. The legislation aims to cut public spending by 2.2% and restructure the tax burden on various demographic groups. Vice President José Manuel Restrepo stated that these measures are intended to prevent an economic crisis and the loss of 360,000 jobs. While the bill reduces the corporate tax rate, it simultaneously introduces new consumption levies and revisits income declaration and payment conditions.

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The most significant change for individuals involves the overhaul of income taxation. The threshold for applying a non-zero tax rate drops from 1,090 to 720 UVT (Unidad de Valor Tributario, the valuation unit used in Colombia to adjust tax parameters). A new marginal rate of 9% applies to the portion of the tax base that exceeds the 720 UVT threshold but remains below 1,090 UVT. This expands the circle of taxpayers, though the tax is collected only on that specific segment of income, not the total sum. The top rate of 39% continues to apply to bases exceeding 8,670 UVT. Simultaneously, the space for reducing the taxable base narrows: the annual limit for exempted income and deductions decreases from 1,340 to 1,180 UVT, with a new cap set at 40% of adjusted gross income. The deduction of 72 UVT per dependent is eliminated entirely.

Beginning January 1, 2027, the uniform social security contribution rate for employees will be replaced by a progressive scale. Workers earning up to two minimum monthly salaries (SMLMV) will pay 4%, while those earning more than 20 minimum salaries will pay 8%. Self-employed individuals will face a progressive scale ranging from 12.5% to 15.5%. Exemptions on para-contributions (payments to the SENA professional training system and the ICBF social security fund) are limited to incomes of up to two minimum salaries; employers for higher earners will bear additional costs.

A real estate tax will be in effect from 2027 to 2030. The threshold for payment rises, applying to net assets equal to or exceeding 95,500 UVT, compared to the current 72,000 UVT. The rate is set at 0.5% on the amount exceeding the threshold up to 145,500 UVT, and 1% on assets exceeding that second limit.

The general Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate remains at 19%, but the reduced 5% rate, currently in effect until 2028, is repealed. This means items such as coffee, sugar, oils, pasta, and chocolate, as well as prepaid medical services, will fall under the general 19% rate. Fresh fruits and vegetables, grain coffee, corn, salt, fertilizers, tractors, computers, phones, and solar panels will be removed from the list of VAT-exempt goods. However, potatoes, yuca, bread, arepa (a traditional corn dough food), cane sugar, water, gas, and electricity will remain exempt.

Tax burdens on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and electronic nicotine delivery systems will increase significantly. A specific tax on alcohol is introduced: 750 pesos per degree of alcohol content in 750 cubic centimeters, plus an ad valorem rate of 35%. For cigarettes, a specific tax of 7,823 pesos per pack of 20 is set for 2027 and 11,200 pesos for 2028, plus a 10% ad valorem rate. Starting in 2028, a tax on ultra-processed sweetened beverages is introduced: 45 pesos per 100 ml for drinks with less than 9 grams of sugar, and 76 pesos for those with 9 grams or more.

To mitigate the impact of new taxes, the "EfectIVA" program will begin on January 1, 2028. It provides a 100% refund of paid VAT for households in extreme poverty and a partial refund (30% to 50%) for less vulnerable groups. The maximum monthly refund is capped at 5.5 UVT per beneficiary.

For businesses, the main corporate tax rate decreases from 35% to 33% in 2027 and to 31% starting in 2028. A special regime, RUGE (Régimen Único para Generar Estabilidad Empresarial), is introduced for mega-projects in infrastructure, agribusiness, and technology. These projects will receive a 20% rate for investments initiated in 2027-2028 and a 26% rate for those starting in 2029 or later, along with tax holidays and accelerated depreciation.