World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

World Bank Data Highlights Gap in Indian Income Distribution

World

India has recorded one of the world's fastest rates of poverty reduction. According to the World Bank's October report, "India Poverty and Equity Brief," approximately 496 million people lifted themselves out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2023.

Slums of Mumbai
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nicolas Vigier, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Slums of Mumbai

Despite this quantitative progress against absolute poverty, a significant systemic gap persists in income distribution. Data analysis indicates that overall growth has not flattened the social landscape. Instead, substantial inequality remains, with the median income of the top 10% of the population exceeding that of the bottom 10% by nearly 13 times.

Over the past 12 years, India's economic development has been defined by a paradox: the mass reduction of poverty coincides with the sustained concentration of wealth in a narrow segment of society. This suggests that the mechanisms driving poverty reduction are not identical to those required to reduce social inequality.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Earthquake-hit nuclear power plant in Japan malfunctions
World
Earthquake-hit nuclear power plant in Japan malfunctions
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Europe
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Hells Angels racketeering trial is in full swing
World
Hells Angels racketeering trial is in full swing
Popular
Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance

The Ilyushin design supports up to 370 passengers compared to 350 for the Boeing, while its domestic engine production eliminates reliance on Western parts networks despite a shorter economic range.

Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Seine-North Europe Canal: €7.3B Cost and 2032 Delay Reshape EU Freight Economics
Russia's Africa Strategy Shifts to Trade Surplus and Hard Currency Contracts
Spain’s high-speed rail crash shakes election campaign ahead of November vote Lyuba Lulko Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva
Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia Dismissed Over Alleged Leak of Classified Iran and Ukraine Data
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation
EPPO Investigation Into Von der Leyen Remains Stalled Over Missing Pfizer Communications
EPPO Investigation Into Von der Leyen Remains Stalled Over Missing Pfizer Communications
Last materials
Colombian Agroindustrial Major Pivots to Cost Optimization Amid Pork Price Collapse
AERC Lowers Kazakhstan 2026-2027 Wage Growth Projections on Implementation Delays
Singapore General Hospital Cuts Stroke Treatment Time to 82 Minutes via New ED Integration
Kazakhstan AERC Revises Down 2026 Real Income Growth to 2.8%
Colombia Proposes Fiscal Rescue Bill with 70% Spending Cuts and 30% Tax Hikes
Singapore CEA Appoints Vincent Hoon as President for November 2026 Transition
Colombia Re-Approves Pension Reform Articles Despite Fiscal Liability Warnings
Spain’s high-speed rail crash shakes election campaign ahead of November vote
Turkish investor unveils $6.265 billion hydropower projects involving six plants in Kyrgyzstan
New Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant opens with $5.5m investment but meets only 20% of market demand
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.