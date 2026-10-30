World Bank Data Highlights Gap in Indian Income Distribution

India has recorded one of the world's fastest rates of poverty reduction. According to the World Bank's October report, "India Poverty and Equity Brief," approximately 496 million people lifted themselves out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2023.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nicolas Vigier, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Slums of Mumbai

Despite this quantitative progress against absolute poverty, a significant systemic gap persists in income distribution. Data analysis indicates that overall growth has not flattened the social landscape. Instead, substantial inequality remains, with the median income of the top 10% of the population exceeding that of the bottom 10% by nearly 13 times.

Over the past 12 years, India's economic development has been defined by a paradox: the mass reduction of poverty coincides with the sustained concentration of wealth in a narrow segment of society. This suggests that the mechanisms driving poverty reduction are not identical to those required to reduce social inequality.