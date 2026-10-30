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Colombian Agroindustrial Major Pivots to Cost Optimization Amid Pork Price Collapse

World

Agropecuaria Aliar, a Colombian agroindustrial major operating under the La Fazenda brand, has pivoted from expansion to strict cost optimization and debt restructuring. The strategic shift follows a 35% collapse in domestic pork prices in Colombia since early 2025, a market shock that has redefined the company's operational priorities.

Spacious industrial pigsty with a large herd of pigs on straw
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены
Spacious industrial pigsty with a large herd of pigs on straw

Mario Restrepo, the company's chairman, stated that the immediate goal is extracting maximum profit from existing capacity rather than pursuing new investments. This marks a transition from extensive growth to internal efficiency, a strategy designed to sustain operations until the market is projected to recover in 2027.

To manage its debt load during this low-price period, Agropecuaria Aliar syndicated its credit facilities with major banks, including Bancolombia and BBVA. This process allowed for the renegotiation of payment schedules and the securing of grace periods. Despite the unfavorable market conditions, the company reported operating revenue of 1.074 trillion Colombian pesos and maintains a workforce of more than 3,200 employees.

Operational metrics for 2025 reflect the impact of this internal efficiency drive. The company achieved a 10% reduction in pork production costs through genetic optimization and quality control measures. Productivity in the swine sector rose by 6%, while sales of La Fazenda branded products increased by 25%.

Food security strategy relies heavily on internal agricultural capacity in the Orinoquía region. With nearly 48,000 hectares dedicated to soy and corn, Agropecuaria Aliar sources 70% of its own feed needs. This self-sufficiency serves as a buffer against exchange rate volatility and the cost of imported ingredients. Agricultural productivity increased by 12% this season, a gain attributed to precise planting within "agroclimatic windows" that mitigated the effects of drought in October.

The company's vertically integrated model treats waste from one sector as a resource for another. The swine operation, which manages 26,000 sows and produces 750,000 heads annually, is linked with dairy and beef cattle sectors. This closed-loop system facilitates the production of biogas, generating over 4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. Treated wastewater is used as fertilizer, which has been shown to increase pasture productivity tenfold. The company holds a "gold" sustainability certification from Icontec, reflecting this minimized environmental footprint.

Energy independence has become a central focus as utility rates rise. Over three years, the company's solar power capacity increased nearly tenfold, from 386 kW to 3,720 kW. Combined savings from solar and biogas generation have exceeded 2.2 billion pesos. By 2027, Agropecuaria Aliar plans to expand its solar capacity to 8,705 kW, further reducing dependence on external energy markets.

The company's adaptation model emphasizes technological sovereignty, energy efficiency, and the deep processing of raw materials rather than volume reduction.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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