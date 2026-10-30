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AERC Lowers Kazakhstan 2026-2027 Wage Growth Projections on Implementation Delays

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Analysts at the Applied Economics Research Center (AERC) have lowered their projections for the growth of average monthly wages in Kazakhstan for 2026 and 2027, citing delays in the practical implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to Increase Population Income for 2026-2029. According to the AERC's new macroeconomic review, many measures outlined in the plan have not yet transitioned into the execution stage.

Observing the growth dynamics
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Observing the growth dynamics

The revised forecast places nominal wage growth for 2026 at 13.7%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points from the 14.2% estimated in July. The center noted that even when specific measures are launched, their impact may be constrained by the late timing of their realization. For 2027, the expected nominal increase is 11.1%, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than previous estimates. The AERC added that these figures could be revised upward if authorities move toward concrete actions to increase labor compensation.

In terms of real purchasing power, the center forecasts average annual inflation in Kazakhstan to reach 10.3% in 2026 and 8.9% in 2027. Consequently, while nominal wage figures will outpace consumer price inflation, the actual increase in income purchasing power will be significantly lower than the headline nominal growth rates of 13.7% and 11.1%.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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