Singapore General Hospital Cuts Stroke Treatment Time to 82 Minutes via New ED Integration

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has reduced the median time from patient arrival to the start of stroke treatment from 130 to 82 minutes. This operational shift resulted from consolidating neurovascular services directly within the emergency department (ED), eliminating the logistical delays associated with transferring patients across the hospital campus for endovascular thrombectomy. By co-locating the intervention site with initial triage and diagnosis, the hospital addresses a critical bottleneck in acute ischemic stroke care, where every minute of delay corresponds to the loss of millions of neurons.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Levi Clancy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ View of the emergency department of a newly renovated hospital

The physical infrastructure underpinning this change is a new 12-story building opened on October 30, 2026, which integrates the ED and the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) on a 14,000-square-meter footprint-six times the previous space. The central capability is the hospital's first angiography room located inside the ED, allowing the complete workflow from imaging to intervention to occur on a single floor. Supporting this throughput, the hospital expanded its acute care capacity: triage rooms increased from four to 10, while new facilities include 53 intensive care cubicles and 12 resuscitation rooms.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that the system handles more than 300 patients daily, with approximately 15% requiring emergency response. For serious but non-fatal cases, average waiting times have dropped from 217 minutes in 2023 to 141 minutes in 2025. This efficiency gain is supported by digital tools, including AI-assisted imaging analysis that reduces interpretation time to six minutes, and telemedicine triage via general practitioners.

The new setup also provides a contingency for epidemiological shocks. A 29-cubicle intensive care zone is designed to convert into a negative-pressure unit, ensuring that the stroke service maintains capacity even during viral outbreaks that might otherwise strain dedicated isolation resources.