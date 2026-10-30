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Kazakhstan AERC Revises Down 2026 Real Income Growth to 2.8%

World

Updated macroeconomic projections from the Astana Economic Research Center (AERC), as reported by LS, indicate a structural slowdown in Kazakhstani household purchasing power. The real income growth forecast for 2026 was revised downward from 4.5% to 2.8% year-on-year, with the rate projected to fall further to 1.8% in 2027. This deceleration is driven by nominal income growth, which is expected to slow from 14.9% to 13.4% in 2026 and reach 10.8% in 2027, failing to outpace inflation. The adjustment reflects a reassessment of wage growth dynamics and the phased impact of the Comprehensive Income Increase Plan for 2026-2029.

Inflation is projected to remain elevated, at 10.3% in 2026, down slightly from a previous estimate of 10.4%, before easing to 8.9% in 2027. Consequently, the gap between nominal wage increases and price levels continues to compress real household gains, a constraint that directly limits domestic consumption capacity.

Macroeconomic Indicators

The tenge strengthened more than previously anticipated, with the 2026 average exchange rate forecast lowered to 475.2 tenge per U. S. dollar from an earlier estimate of 511.5. This revision aligns with actual currency trends observed in the third quarter of 2026. However, the tenge is expected to moderate to 490.5 per dollar in 2027, influenced by geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, real interest rate adjustments, and rising import demand for investment goods. Real GDP growth was trimmed to 4.6% for 2026 from 4.8%, driven by weaker household consumption and capital accumulation, though this is partially offset by slower import growth. Growth is expected to rebound to 4.7% in 2027.

Fiscal Position

The government's fiscal deficit is projected to widen significantly. The deficit estimate was raised from 4.1 trillion tenge (2.3% of GDP) to 5.82 trillion tenge (3.1% of GDP) for 2026, attributed to financial asset operations and budgetary lending. Total budgetary expenditures are revised upward to 35.94 trillion tenge from 35.71 trillion tenge, reaching 39.47 trillion tenge in 2027. Revenue collections face downward pressure, with the 2026 tax forecast adjusted slightly downward to 27.77 trillion tenge from 27.89 trillion tenge. This reflects expected declines in collections for the Corporate Profit Tax (KPN), Value-Added Tax (VAT), and social taxes, while the Individual Income Tax (IIN) forecast was raised. By 2027, the deficit is expected to narrow to 3.58 trillion tenge (1.6% of GDP) as revenue growth outpaces expenditure, supported by increased withdrawals from the National Fund, rising from 2.77 trillion to 4.43 trillion tenge.

External Sector

The external trade balance shows a marked improvement in export expectations. The 2026 goods export forecast was significantly increased from $79.78 billion to $99.69 billion, driven by higher oil production volumes and price expectations, before moderating to $90.48 billion in 2027. Conversely, import forecasts were lowered to $68.74 billion for 2026 from $72.09 billion, with a projected rise to $71.74 billion in 2027. These shifts flip the current account balance from a previously projected deficit of 4.4% of GDP to a surplus of $3.34 billion (0.8% of GDP) in 2026. However, the current account is expected to return to a deficit of $7.77 billion (1.7% of GDP) in 2027 due to trade balance dynamics.

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