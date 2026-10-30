Colombia Proposes Fiscal Rescue Bill with 70% Spending Cuts and 30% Tax Hikes

The Colombian government has submitted an economic rescue bill to Congress focused on a specific distribution of fiscal burdens. Vice President José Manuel Restrepo stated that 70% of the funds required to cover the deficit will be sourced from reductions in government spending, while the remaining 30% will be managed through tax adjustments for individuals and corporations.

The proposed budget compression targets two primary areas of state expenditure. Starting in 2027, the government plans to reduce the cost of contracts for professional services and administrative support by 50%. By 2028, personnel expenses within the public sector are slated for a 20% reduction.

Tax reforms address the remaining fiscal gap. For legal entities, a new general corporate income tax rate is proposed: 33% in 2027 and 31% starting in 2028. Additionally, employees with a social security base exceeding two minimum wages will see an increase in healthcare contributions. To offset these measures, the government announced the "EfectIVA" VAT refund program, scheduled for January 2028, designed to support low-income households through individual limits and specific refund rates.

Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez stated that the bill's primary objective is to halt the growth of national debt. He outlined five strategic goals: stabilizing public finances, protecting vulnerable populations, funding the healthcare sector, stimulating investment, and creating a more cost-effective state apparatus. As the proposal remains a bill, the Colombian Congress retains the authority to modify its scope, conditions, and implementation timelines before a final vote.