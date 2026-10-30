Singapore CEA Appoints Vincent Hoon as President for November 2026 Transition

Singapore's Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) will transition to new leadership on November 1, 2026, with Vincent Hoon Seng Lay appointed as president to succeed Kwek See Cheat. Richard Hu Ing Jack, previously associated with the Urban Redevelopment Authority, has also taken the role of vice-president.

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The board restructuring involves the departure of three former members, the re-election of seven incumbents to new terms, and the appointment of five new representatives. These incoming members bring expertise from the legal, energy, and audit sectors.

As for the new president, Hoon's career spans government administration and law. He joined the Legal Services Commission in 1984, served as a District Judge from 1990 to 1997, and later managed the Land Registry under the Ministry of Law. Hoon held executive positions at the State Land Authority (SLA) before his most recent tenure as a judge, which concluded in December 2025. He assumed the CEA vice-presidency in early 2026 prior to his promotion.

Kwek See Cheat, who led the council from 2016, oversaw efforts to raise industry standards, including the implementation of real estate industry transformation roadmaps in 2018 and 2022. A key initiative launched for 2026 mandates that agents must close a minimum of three transactions within a three-year period. Failure to meet this threshold requires agents to pass a qualifying examination to renew their registration.