Colombia Re-Approves Pension Reform Articles Despite Fiscal Liability Warnings

On October 27 and 28, 2026, the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia re-approved nine articles of its pension reform, following a prior ruling by the Constitutional Court that sent the package back for revision due to procedural violations. The deputies retained the Senate's original version without amendments, locking in a mechanism for state subsidies that experts warn could create unfunded liabilities for future generations.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Elderly couple and pension

The central point of contention is the reduction of the required work history for retirement without a corresponding increase in contribution rates. This structural arrangement compels the state to cover pension payouts that are not fully backed by current accumulated contributions, creating a fiscal gap where the government assumes financing costs not covered by actuarial calculations of member payments.

Colombia's pension system is traditionally divided into public and private funds. The government's plan aims to expand coverage for the elderly while limiting subsidies for wealthier citizens, setting the threshold for mandatory contributions to the public fund at 2.3 times the minimum wage. Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, noted that this specific construction creates a fiscal deficit where the state funds pensions without adequate actuarial backing.

In opposition, the Centro Democratico party is advancing a "counter-reform." Its key requirements include granting citizens the right to freely choose their fund managers and allowing them to reclaim savings if they fail to meet the required tenure. Supporters argue this approach would restore property rights to account holders and alleviate the burden on the national treasury.

Experts caution that even with expanded social protection, the system remains fragile due to demographic shifts, including rapid population aging and declining birth rates. Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and demographics, stated that the system requires parametric changes, such as reviewing the retirement age and replacement rates, to prevent the financing of obligations from becoming a heavy burden on general taxation.

The current pay-as-you-go distribution model creates an intergenerational imbalance, where younger workers fund the pensions of current retirees without guaranteed adequate payouts for their own retirement. The final decision on the legality of the passed document now rests with the Constitutional Court. The reform is scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2027.