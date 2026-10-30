Turkish investor unveils $6.265 billion hydropower projects involving six plants in Kyrgyzstan

Turkey's İhlas Holding has detailed the terms for the development of six hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) in Kyrgyzstan, with a preliminary estimated investment of $6.265 billion.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Hydroelectric power plant with a waterfall among the mountains

Under the proposed agreements, the project structure includes a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure the energy output and a series of tax incentives for the investor. The framework specifies a build-operate-transfer model, stipulating that the assets will be transferred to the Kyrgyz state after the agreed operational period.