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Turkish investor unveils $6.265 billion hydropower projects involving six plants in Kyrgyzstan

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Turkey's İhlas Holding has detailed the terms for the development of six hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) in Kyrgyzstan, with a preliminary estimated investment of $6.265 billion.

Hydroelectric power plant with a waterfall among the mountains
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены
Hydroelectric power plant with a waterfall among the mountains

Under the proposed agreements, the project structure includes a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure the energy output and a series of tax incentives for the investor. The framework specifies a build-operate-transfer model, stipulating that the assets will be transferred to the Kyrgyz state after the agreed operational period.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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