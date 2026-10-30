Turkey's İhlas Holding has detailed the terms for the development of six hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) in Kyrgyzstan, with a preliminary estimated investment of $6.265 billion.
Under the proposed agreements, the project structure includes a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure the energy output and a series of tax incentives for the investor. The framework specifies a build-operate-transfer model, stipulating that the assets will be transferred to the Kyrgyz state after the agreed operational period.
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Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.