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New Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant opens with $5.5m investment but meets only 20% of market demand

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

A new joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek enterprise, AKFA Glass, has begun supplying glass and aluminum window and door structures to the State Mortgage Company (SMC). The project is part of a broader effort to expand industrial cooperation and trade between the two nations.

Aerated concrete plant
Photo: mos.ru by Проектное решение, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Aerated concrete plant

According to Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency, the venture was initiated following a 2021 agreement reached during President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Tashkent. The facility officially opened in August 2026, supported by an investment of $5.5 million.

While the plant is already operational, Sabirov noted that it currently meets only 15-20% of the domestic market demand. He added that there are approximately three other manufacturers in Kyrgyzstan producing similar products.

The facility has created roughly 100 jobs for local residents, with an average monthly salary of 50,000 soms. This project sits within a wider framework of cooperation; the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund is currently implementing over 37 projects with a total value of approximately $100 million.

Beyond industrial manufacturing, the two countries are working to increase the export of Kyrgyz meat and dairy products to the Uzbek market. This is part of a strategic goal set by the presidents of both countries to increase bilateral trade turnover from the current $1.2 billion to $2 billion.

On a broader domestic scale, Sabirov reported that more than 100 industrial enterprises have opened in Kyrgyzstan this year. An additional 30 facilities are expected to launch by the end of the year, with a long-term target of opening at least 100 new enterprises annually.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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