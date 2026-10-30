World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Kyrgyzstan allocates 11.4 billion soms to subsidize fuel prices amid supply shifts

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is restructuring its energy import strategy and investing in domestic refining capacity to mitigate supply disruptions and volatility in the global fuel market. The government is currently employing a combination of multi-billion som subsidies and the diversification of trade routes to maintain the availability of gasoline and diesel.

Industrial complex
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Industrial complex

Shifting Trade Routes

Historically dependent on fuel imports from Russia and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan is expanding its supplier base. Kanatbek Eshatov, President of the Association of Oil Traders, stated that the country has begun receiving fuel shipments from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Turkey. Notably, Kyrgyzstan has initiated rail-based imports from China following agreements signed by government representatives and trade officials in August 2026.

The shift comes after supply interruptions occurred during August and September 2026. While the supply of diesel remains stable, a slight deficit in gasoline persists. Kyrgyzstan's domestic market consumes approximately 1,200 tons of gasoline and 1,200 tons of diesel daily, with total petroleum product demand ranging between 2,500 and 3,000 tons per day, totaling over 1.5 million tons annually.

State Subsidies and Price Control

To prevent sharp price increases and curb inflation, the Kyrgyz government has implemented a price support mechanism. The Anti-Monopoly Regulation Service reported that 11.389 billion soms were allocated in the current year's budget for subsidies to fuel suppliers. As of October 22, more than 2.6238 billion soms have been disbursed.

The state compensates suppliers for a portion of the difference between the purchase and sale prices. The subsidies are capped at:

  • 30.88 soms per liter for AI-92 gasoline;
  • 42.27 soms per liter for diesel fuel;
  • 5.38 soms per liter for autogas.

According to official estimates, without these subsidies, AI-92 gasoline prices in Bishkek could have risen to between 110 and 119 soms per liter, while diesel could have reached 120-142 soms.

Expanding Domestic Production

To reduce long-term import dependency, Kyrgyzstan is modernizing two major refineries. In the Jalal-Abad region, a new plant in Kochkor-Ata is being constructed with a projected capacity of 450,000 tons of petroleum products per year, expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the Junda refinery in Kara-Balta is undergoing modernization to install updated equipment. The facility, capable of processing up to 800,000 tons of crude oil annually, is scheduled to complete its upgrade by April 2027.

Strategic Reserves and Economic Outlook

Economic experts emphasize the need for strategic fuel reserves to shield the landlocked country from geopolitical shocks and transport corridor failures. Samat Kanimetov, an economic expert for the Jogorku Kenesh, noted that establishing reserves is essential to manage seasonal demand and respond to crises, though he cautioned that the costs of storage and the financial burden on the state must be balanced.

Economist Kubat Omurzakov noted that while subsidies have helped address the immediate shortages experienced in late 2026, the overall regional energy situation remains uncertain, making long-term stability dependent on the success of these structural changes.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Americas
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation Lyuba Lulko Garbled Speech Warning: The Simple Russian Test for Neurological Emergencies Margarita Kicherova Volume over structure: 2026-2027 fur coat trends Marina Lebedeva
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance
Ilyushin Il-96-400M beats Boeing 767-300ER on passenger density and sovereign maintenance
Last materials
Ontario's budget trouble: Deficit balloons, balanced books pushed further away
Police arrest domestic worker in Singapore after father finds explicit videos of children
Rogers Communications to pay $15 million penalty for misleading 'unlimited' wireless advertising
Canada invests $1.6 billion in AI firm Cohere to secure digital sovereignty
India lifts 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, World Bank reports
Fort St. John relaunches Alaska Highway News with 4,000 circulation
Odisha approves ₹3,855 crore investment across 22 projects to diversify industrial base
India links UN Security Council bid to AI and maritime security focus
Mumbai's natural sea breeze shield fails as air quality hits unhealthy levels
Odisha to air-drop food as Cyclone Arnab floods cut off thousands in Ganjam and Gajapati
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.