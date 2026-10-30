Kyrgyzstan allocates 11.4 billion soms to subsidize fuel prices amid supply shifts

Kyrgyzstan is restructuring its energy import strategy and investing in domestic refining capacity to mitigate supply disruptions and volatility in the global fuel market. The government is currently employing a combination of multi-billion som subsidies and the diversification of trade routes to maintain the availability of gasoline and diesel.

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Shifting Trade Routes

Historically dependent on fuel imports from Russia and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan is expanding its supplier base. Kanatbek Eshatov, President of the Association of Oil Traders, stated that the country has begun receiving fuel shipments from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Turkey. Notably, Kyrgyzstan has initiated rail-based imports from China following agreements signed by government representatives and trade officials in August 2026.

The shift comes after supply interruptions occurred during August and September 2026. While the supply of diesel remains stable, a slight deficit in gasoline persists. Kyrgyzstan's domestic market consumes approximately 1,200 tons of gasoline and 1,200 tons of diesel daily, with total petroleum product demand ranging between 2,500 and 3,000 tons per day, totaling over 1.5 million tons annually.

State Subsidies and Price Control

To prevent sharp price increases and curb inflation, the Kyrgyz government has implemented a price support mechanism. The Anti-Monopoly Regulation Service reported that 11.389 billion soms were allocated in the current year's budget for subsidies to fuel suppliers. As of October 22, more than 2.6238 billion soms have been disbursed.

The state compensates suppliers for a portion of the difference between the purchase and sale prices. The subsidies are capped at:

30.88 soms per liter for AI-92 gasoline;

42.27 soms per liter for diesel fuel;

5.38 soms per liter for autogas.

According to official estimates, without these subsidies, AI-92 gasoline prices in Bishkek could have risen to between 110 and 119 soms per liter, while diesel could have reached 120-142 soms.

Expanding Domestic Production

To reduce long-term import dependency, Kyrgyzstan is modernizing two major refineries. In the Jalal-Abad region, a new plant in Kochkor-Ata is being constructed with a projected capacity of 450,000 tons of petroleum products per year, expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the Junda refinery in Kara-Balta is undergoing modernization to install updated equipment. The facility, capable of processing up to 800,000 tons of crude oil annually, is scheduled to complete its upgrade by April 2027.

Strategic Reserves and Economic Outlook

Economic experts emphasize the need for strategic fuel reserves to shield the landlocked country from geopolitical shocks and transport corridor failures. Samat Kanimetov, an economic expert for the Jogorku Kenesh, noted that establishing reserves is essential to manage seasonal demand and respond to crises, though he cautioned that the costs of storage and the financial burden on the state must be balanced.

Economist Kubat Omurzakov noted that while subsidies have helped address the immediate shortages experienced in late 2026, the overall regional energy situation remains uncertain, making long-term stability dependent on the success of these structural changes.